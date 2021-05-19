Bristol ICU nurse traveled to crowded hospitals to help pandemic patients

BRISTOL, Va. — When travel nurse Laura Slaughter learned about the need for medical workers in New York City last year, she never thought twice. The Bristol, Virginia, ICU nurse packed her bags and headed to the city in the spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locating in New York City didn’t intimidate the Southwest Virginia native. She had traveled to the city many times to visit her grandfather, Arthur Slaughter, who was a businessman in Bristol and New York.
“Since I was about 5 years old, New York has been like a second home to me,” she said.
Slaughter called it an honor to serve as a nurse despite the vast number of sick patients she saw daily — horrific images that will linger in her memories for a lifetime.
“As an ICU nurse, you deal with significantly dangerous diseases. COVID didn’t scare me,” said Slaughter, who believes the work experience during the pandemic has made her a stronger nurse.
“‘I’m very confident in my skills as an ICU nurse. When I look at really sick patients, I don’t focus on the emotions. I think, ‘This is a problem, what do I do, I need to solve it. Now go.’”
‘Like a war zone’
During her three-month stay in the city, Slaughter worked a labor-intensive 91 hours each week at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, a hospital that received COVID-19 patient overflow from neighboring facilities. She later served as an ICU nurse at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas — another location in the country that was hit hard by a wave of COVID-19 cases.
Once she arrived, Slaughter was amazed to see that the city that usually had so much life was suddenly shut down with practically no one on the streets.
But in the evenings, when Slaughter and other night-shift nurses traveled in buses to work, people and emergency crews in the city lined the streets, flashing sirens and yelling. People even banged their pots outside their windows.
“It was to honor us. It was very humbling,” she said.
Her first assignment in New York City is a difficult environment to describe.
“It felt like a war zone,” said Slaughter. “The devastating number of dying people was exhausting.”
Medical supplies were scarce, forcing Slaughter and other nurses to make provisions in order to help their patients survive the deadly disease that to date has claimed the lives of more than half a million people in the country.
Medications were delivered in boxes by the hospital pharmacy to the ICU department where Slaughter worked. While she was there, the 450-bed hospital eventually received as many as 650 patients, and those numbers quickly grew.
“The nurses had to mix their own medications. The pharmacy could not keep up with the supply and demand,” she said.
“When boxes of drugs were delivered, nurses would have to sort through them to find what they needed. I sometimes had to pull medications from IV bags on patients to give to other patients just to keep them alive until we received more from the pharmacy.”
Slaughter worked in a surgery unit that had been converted to an ICU for an overflow of COVID-19 patients. Layers of personal protective equipment worn by the nurses were essential but sometimes miserably hot.
“These makeshift ICU rooms were not ventilated, with as many as 15 patients in one room. We stayed in these rooms for 12-hour shifts and couldn’t leave the room,” said Slaughter.
During this time, she was on a rapid response team, responding to frequent code blue emergencies. “I never thought responding to COVID code blue alerts would become a normal part of my work day.”
After her assignment in New York City, Slaughter traveled to South Texas to work in Valley Baptist Hospital.
“That was awful in a different way,” she said.
Slaughter said the bodies of patients who had died that night were stored in coolers on an 18-wheel truck.
“I had to wheel the bodies on gurneys to the truck. Keep in mind, it’s south Texas in the summer. It was very hot outside,” she said.
“When security opened the refrigerated cooler, a gulf of windy, contaminated air was blowing at you. I felt like I was in a horror movie.”
Once the cooler was opened, the nurses were expected to place the body bags inside the truck.
“We had to transport the bodies to the back of the truck. As I’m walking in there, I noticed that many of the body bags had burst open due to the large sizes of the patients.”
Born healer
Slaughter often saw media, including Fox News and CNN, reporting on the horrible conditions each day. “I will never be able to say that I’ve worked in those conditions again,” she said.
She actually never planned on becoming a nurse when she was young. Slaughter graduated from Furman University and East Tennessee State University with business degrees.
Following college, her first job was as a pharmaceutical representative. She later worked in operating rooms as an orthopedic device representative, representing companies that make device implants for patients.
In 2011, she decided to go back to school to earn a registered nurse degree at East Tennessee State University. After graduation, she worked as an ICU nurse at Johnson City Medical Center before relocating to Holston Valley Medical Center. Slaughter became a travel nurse in 2019.
She currently is pursuing a graduate nursing degree at King University.
Had she not injured her ankle while working in Texas, she probably would be on the road again as a travel nurse.
While her ankle heals from surgery, she is volunteering as an administrator of local COVID-19 vaccines.
“I’m always striving to do more and to accomplish something else,” she said.
“I can’t let down now. There’s still so much to get done.”
