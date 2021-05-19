Bristol ICU nurse traveled to crowded hospitals to help pandemic patients

Once she arrived, Slaughter was amazed to see that the city that usually had so much life was suddenly shut down with practically no one on the streets.

But in the evenings, when Slaughter and other night-shift nurses traveled in buses to work, people and emergency crews in the city lined the streets, flashing sirens and yelling. People even banged their pots outside their windows.

“It was to honor us. It was very humbling,” she said.

Her first assignment in New York City is a difficult environment to describe.

“It felt like a war zone,” said Slaughter. “The devastating number of dying people was exhausting.”

Medical supplies were scarce, forcing Slaughter and other nurses to make provisions in order to help their patients survive the deadly disease that to date has claimed the lives of more than half a million people in the country.

Medications were delivered in boxes by the hospital pharmacy to the ICU department where Slaughter worked. While she was there, the 450-bed hospital eventually received as many as 650 patients, and those numbers quickly grew.

“The nurses had to mix their own medications. The pharmacy could not keep up with the supply and demand,” she said.