Tazewell County IDA approves building lease

Tazewell, Va. – A regional hemp project will put the Bluestone to use for a short while.
After a closed session at its Sept. 8 meeting the Industrial Development Authority approved a six month lease of the facility to Project GROW, the hemp company in Russell County. The company will use the site for storage. The company is headquartered in the former Bostic Ford location in Russell County but has growers throughout the area.
[In other action the Authority:]
*Approved $5,000 for the annual Business Challenge contest.
*Approved letters of support for the county’s Covid grant applications.
*Ratified letters of support for the broadband grant application grant applications for Charter and Point.
*Approved a letter of support for Tazewell Dance Center’s application for VCEDA funds.
*Heard from County Administrator Eric Young that SWCC will be offering welding and possibly other classes at the Workforce Development Center.
*Heard from Young that Real McCoy Cabins has received a grant from the Virginia Mine Reclamation group for expansion.
*Approved a letter of support for Project CLAW to obtain a $400,000 loan from VCEDA for a 10 year term.
*Received an update from Young on the county’s Covid numbers.
*Approved grant applications for Covid relief funds to be presented to the supervisors Sept. 17.
*Met in closed session to discuss Project Bonanza, Project GROW, Project Hemp, Project Jonah and Real McCoy Cabins with no action taken.
*Adjourned until Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!