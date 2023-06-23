Accused of stealing and wrecking a classic car on Tuesday, a Wytheville man is being held without bond on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Roger Neal Smith, 33, was arrested after a police chase that ended at the Great Lakes to Florida Highway Museum on Tazewell Street in Wytheville.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling around East North Street, when a call went out about a 1966 Corvette being stolen from 645 West Fulton St.

The deputy was at a stop sign when he noticed the vehicle pull up to the stop sign. The officer attempted to stop the Corvette, but the driver accelerated, police said.

A pursuit began on Fisher Road and the stolen car reached speeds around 70 miles per hour, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Police said the driver lost control and hit a metal pole head on at the roadside museum.

Police said Smith was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital to be checked out and for a blood draw.

Damage to the museum property was estimated at $5,000 and the Corvette, valued at $20,000, was a total loss, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license, grand larceny of a vehicle, felony eluding police and reckless driving (failing to maintain control).

Given a court-appointed attorney at his arraignment, Smith is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

His next court date’s been set for Oct. 30.

According to online records, Smith is also awaiting trial on a June 6 charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor credit card fraud, which was reduced from a felony.