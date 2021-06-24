Suspects in Montgomery County robbery, breaking and entering caught in Wythe

Two fugitives were captured in Barren Springs on Tuesday evening after Wythe County deputies responded to a report of someone screaming for help.
According to Chief Deputy Charles Foster, officers went to the 2100 block of Wysor Highway at 11 p.m. and located an uncooperative male who wouldn’t provide his identification.
Deputies, though, identified him as 41-year-old Timothy Andrew Kennedy Jr. A female who gave deputies a fictitious name was later identified as 24-year-old Allison Paige Barton.
“As the investigation continued one of the officers thought that Kennedy may be wanted on a robbery charge from a previous Be on the Lookout from Montgomery County,” Foster wrote in a press release. “Once the proper identification was obtained a check confirmed that both individuals were wanted from Montgomery County.”
Kennedy was wanted on June 11 charges of robbery, breaking and entering, and misdemeanor assault and battery. Barton was wanted on June 11 charges of breaking and entering, and misdemeanor assault and battery.
Wythe County deputies also charged them with obstructing justice and providing false information to deputies.
Barton was also wanted out of Carroll County Circuit Court on an Oct. 9, 2018, felony drug possession charge, according to court records.
Being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail, the suspects, who were given court-appointed attorneys, have July 23 trial dates set on the Wythe County charges.
According to online court records, both suspects have criminal records in several counties.
In 2020, Barton was convicted in Pulaski County of shoplifting and identity theft: obtain ID, avoid arrest. She was sentenced to serve four days in jail and assessed court costs, which are past due.
In 2019, she was convicted in Tazewell County of unauthorized distribution of controlled paraphernalia, which was amended from marijuana possession. She was given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay $182 in court costs, which are past due. She was also sentenced to 10 days in jail for failing to appear in court, according to records.
In 2020, Kennedy was convicted in Pulaski County General District Court of a Nov. 18, 2019, trespassing charge, which was amended from shoplifting. He was given a suspended jail sentence and assessed $199 in court costs, which are past due. A felony shoplifting charge was dropped.