Suspects in Montgomery County robbery, breaking and entering caught in Wythe

Two fugitives were captured in Barren Springs on Tuesday evening after Wythe County deputies responded to a report of someone screaming for help.

According to Chief Deputy Charles Foster, officers went to the 2100 block of Wysor Highway at 11 p.m. and located an uncooperative male who wouldn’t provide his identification.

Deputies, though, identified him as 41-year-old Timothy Andrew Kennedy Jr. A female who gave deputies a fictitious name was later identified as 24-year-old Allison Paige Barton.

“As the investigation continued one of the officers thought that Kennedy may be wanted on a robbery charge from a previous Be on the Lookout from Montgomery County,” Foster wrote in a press release. “Once the proper identification was obtained a check confirmed that both individuals were wanted from Montgomery County.”

Kennedy was wanted on June 11 charges of robbery, breaking and entering, and misdemeanor assault and battery. Barton was wanted on June 11 charges of breaking and entering, and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Wythe County deputies also charged them with obstructing justice and providing false information to deputies.