SCCH: Handing over the leadership reins

For results reported in April, 4,586 hospitals were evaluated. Only 455, or 13.56%, received five stars in the overall rating.

“I’m proud to be able to go out on that note,” Tyler said before he introduced SCCH’s new CEO, Dale Clark, to officials.

Clark, who grew up in neighboring Bland County, worked in Wytheville for many years, and spent some time working in Marion, told the council that he feels as if he’s come home.

“I very much appreciate what James is handing off to me,” Clark said of the 44-bed acute care SCCH and 109-bed nursing care facility that he’ll oversee.

He remembered the advice to not change what’s working well. Clark added, “I don’t anticipate major changes.”

Clark, according to a press release from Ballad Health, “began his medical career as a pharmacist at Wythe County Community Hospital in 1984, after completing his degree at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. In the years that followed, his clinical experience, combined with strong leadership skills, earned him roles in increasing responsibility, eventually serving in a hospital administrative role in 2009.”