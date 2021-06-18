SCCH: Handing over the leadership reins

As he prepared to move into retirement Monday evening, James Tyler remembered his late wife and the impact her life had on him as the CEO of Smyth County Community Hospital.
Tyler spoke to the Marion Town Council Monday evening. He shared that his wife, Laurie, fought breast cancer for a decade before the 52-year-old died in mid-November 2007.
By her side throughout the battle, Tyler said, he knew how sterile and cold hospitals could be.
He came to SCCH seven years ago with two goals in mind, Tyler told the council. First, he wanted to ensure that SCCH functioned well financially. Second, he wanted to improve the quality of care.
This spring, Tyler, who has worked in healthcare for 30 years, got outside recognition that he’d done just that.
The latest review by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awarded SCCH two five-star ratings.
SCCH had previously received five stars for its patient survey rating, which measures how patients reviewed their hospital care on subjects such as communication, staff responsiveness, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.
The Marion hospital once again received five stars based on recently discharged patient reports.
This year, SCCH also received five stars overall, which is based on how well a hospital performs across a variety of areas, such as mortality, readmissions, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
For results reported in April, 4,586 hospitals were evaluated. Only 455, or 13.56%, received five stars in the overall rating.
“I’m proud to be able to go out on that note,” Tyler said before he introduced SCCH’s new CEO, Dale Clark, to officials.
Clark, who grew up in neighboring Bland County, worked in Wytheville for many years, and spent some time working in Marion, told the council that he feels as if he’s come home.
“I very much appreciate what James is handing off to me,” Clark said of the 44-bed acute care SCCH and 109-bed nursing care facility that he’ll oversee.
He remembered the advice to not change what’s working well. Clark added, “I don’t anticipate major changes.”
Clark, according to a press release from Ballad Health, “began his medical career as a pharmacist at Wythe County Community Hospital in 1984, after completing his degree at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. In the years that followed, his clinical experience, combined with strong leadership skills, earned him roles in increasing responsibility, eventually serving in a hospital administrative role in 2009.”
Clark most recently served as the interim vice president and chief executive officer for Wise County hospitals in Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, where he led the hospitals through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, provided operational oversight of the ongoing construction of Lee County Community Hospital and oversaw strategic planning for long-term physician recruitment in key areas. He was promoted into that role in 2020, following two years as the chief operating officer for Indian Path Community Hospital.