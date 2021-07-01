Courthouse cannon refurbished

Wythe County’s Courthouse Cannon has a new look. It’s been blasted, cleaned and all gussied up.

The man tasked with the job was Brent Cook, owner of Greater Customs Vision. Out at his farm on Crockett’s Cove Road, he blasts and custom powder coats everything from tricycles to transfer trucks. He also operates a laser engraver to make designs on wood, leather, acrylic, trophies and more. He also lasers photos onto 6x6-inch tiles.

Cook and his wife moved to Wythe County about five years ago. Cook started the company so he could be his own boss. His wife, Kathy Jones Cook, is from Marion.

One of his projects includes the acrylic “Phone” signs that hang in the Big Walker and East River Mountain tunnels.

“They lit them with blue LED lights, but I made the signs,” he said.

As for moving the big gun from the courthouse to Cook’s shop, that was the Wythe County Building and Grounds Department, which is responsible for the cannon’s upkeep. Cook used recycled glass to blast the cannon and remove decades worth of gunk that had built up all over it. He painted the cannon in the military color of OD Green – olive drab green.

