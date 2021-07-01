Courthouse cannon refurbished

Wythe County’s Courthouse Cannon has a new look. It’s been blasted, cleaned and all gussied up.
The man tasked with the job was Brent Cook, owner of Greater Customs Vision. Out at his farm on Crockett’s Cove Road, he blasts and custom powder coats everything from tricycles to transfer trucks. He also operates a laser engraver to make designs on wood, leather, acrylic, trophies and more. He also lasers photos onto 6x6-inch tiles.
Cook and his wife moved to Wythe County about five years ago. Cook started the company so he could be his own boss. His wife, Kathy Jones Cook, is from Marion.
One of his projects includes the acrylic “Phone” signs that hang in the Big Walker and East River Mountain tunnels.
“They lit them with blue LED lights, but I made the signs,” he said.
As for moving the big gun from the courthouse to Cook’s shop, that was the Wythe County Building and Grounds Department, which is responsible for the cannon’s upkeep. Cook used recycled glass to blast the cannon and remove decades worth of gunk that had built up all over it. He painted the cannon in the military color of OD Green – olive drab green.
The county decided to refurbish the cannon after employees noticed that the wheels were starting to dry rot. The blasting and painting only took a few days, but Cannon ordered new wheels for the cannon, and that took several weeks.
“We wanted to make sure it was well taken care of and represented the area,” said Elizabeth Swenney, Wythe County Public Information Officer. She said the cannon has sat at the courthouse for as long as anyone can remember. At first, there were two cannons, but one cannon had to be moved when the courthouse expanded. The Rural Retreat American Legion has the second cannon.
The courthouse cannon is a 3-inch M6 developed in the U.S. during World War II. Only 2,500 of the cannons were produced – Wythe County’s is number 1948, according to a plaque on the cannon.
Built in 1944, the cannon could shoot a projectile for nine miles, Cook said.
“But you can’t shoot it now,” he added. “It’s all welded up so you can’t move any of the parts on it because it’s been de-commissioned.”
In addition to cleaning up the cannon, building and grounds employees also refurbished the pad at the courthouse on which the cannon sits. The cannon was returned to its perch two weeks ago, on June 16.
