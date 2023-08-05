Music by Sandra Parker will liven up the Appalachian Spirit Gallery at 144 W. Main Street in Marion for the Aug. 11 Second Friday ArtWalk, which will run from 5-8 p.m.

Parker, a longtime friend of the gallery, will sing and play the harp. Parker has presented her Celtic music selections for many years at gallery ArtWalks and is always a popular performer.

Her concert will begin at 6 p.m. and is sponsored by The Bank of Marion.

The special art exhibit for the month of August will highlight a display and sale of paintings, drawings and mixed media artworks created over a period of more than 40 years by gallery founder Ned Johnson. Johnson has cleaned out the closets and storage rooms at the gallery and carried never-before-seen artwork to the back gallery space for visitors to peruse.

This exhibit will showcase decades of work, including landscapes, graffiti, woodburnings, Emory & Henry and Virginia Tech sports art, local Marion and Southwest Virginia landmarks, trains, cars, planes, cartoons, pen and ink and colored pencil drawings, framed and unframed pieces.

New work also on display in August by Appalachian Spirit Gallery members include photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, turned wood items, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and items created for children of all ages.

The gallery is run by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501©3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.

The monthly Second Friday ArtWalk runs from May through December. All events are free and open to the public.