History museum opens in Wytheville

Cushman has been a collector since he was five years old – six decades of collecting uniforms, weapons, photos, flags, drums and so much more that it fills room after room after room. The mansion is located at 585 Main St. Over the past two years, the Cushman and his wife, Deborah, have been renovating the 8,800-square-foot home and working to display John’s collection, which is so extensive it had to be hauled from his former home in Oregon to Wytheville in a semi-truck.

“My love of American history from a young age and being a Civil War re-enactor in Gettysburg for 25+ years led to this collection,” John Cushman said. “It has been my dream to have the opportunity for it to be displayed for public viewing and now that dream has come true , two-fold. Not only is the collection being displayed, all proceeds of the museum go to the restoration and preservation of this 151-year-old home, the Octagon Mansion. It is my hope that after visiting the museum, everyone, of all ages and nationalities, learn a bit more than they knew before and leave with a sense of pride that they are a part of a strong heritage that formed the United States.”