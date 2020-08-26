 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town manager says Coomes Center opening in 'near future'
0 comments

Town manager says Coomes Center opening in 'near future'

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Coomes Center

This photo shows one of the playgrounds at the Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon still under construction in 2016. The Coomes Center has been closed since the coronavirus lockdowns began in March, but Town Manager Jimmy Morani hopes it can reopen to the public soon.

 David Crigger | Washington County News

ABINGDON, Va. — Work continues on reopening the popular Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon, Virginia.

But no firm date has been set, Town Manager Jimmy Morani reported to the Abingdon Town Council at last week’s work session.

“We are working toward the goal of opening the facility in the very near future. There are still some unknowns,” Morani said.

“There will be some people who still want to use the gymnasium, the track,” Morani added.

The facility closed due to coronavirus concerns and budget troubles because of the town’s lower meals and lodging taxes.

“We’re just very mindful of the town’s finances,” Morani said. “We are very budget-conscious now.”

Even so, Morani said, the town’s finances could be getting better. “We had a very good month related to meals taxes.”

Recently, the town had interviewed candidates for a new office manager at the center, Morani said.

Still, Morani said, the town is maintaining some cuts in some areas. “And we also have put off some unnecessary purchases.”

Council member Amanda Pillion asked whether a reopening date could be set.

“I don’t want to give a hard date right now to the public because I just don’t know if it’s going to change,” Morani said.

Soon, Morani said, “We’ll be in a position to announce something more formally. We are moving very close to make that a reality.”

Pillion said many people around town are wondering when the facility will reopen. “I think people are eager and excited.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics