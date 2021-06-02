Wandering Around Washington: Speedsters are overrunning Valley Street

So, just how fast are cars going down Valley Street in Abingdon?

On average, that appears to be about 28 mph on this road’s 25 mph zone, according to Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook.

Speaking at the mid-month meeting of the Abingdon Town Council in May, Holbrook reported on a recent traffic study on the popular residential road that runs parallel to Main Street in downtown Abingdon.

“We purchased a speed measuring device,’ Holbrook said. “This device will measure speed and the number of cars that pass through.”

Holbrook studied the road for 10 days in April, when 64,000 cars passed over the crosswalk in front of the Washington County Public Library.

The fastest car hit 56 mph on a Saturday afternoon, Holbrook said.

“I would assume it would have been an emergency vehicle,” Holbrook said.

The study revealed that 1,919 cars traveled more than 10 mph over the speed limit, Holbrook said.

The highest time for speeders was 8-9 a.m. and 6-7 p.m., Holbrook said.

Now, Holbrook wants to use this information to better enforce speed limits on Valley Street, he said.