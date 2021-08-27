Friday morning wreck kills Marion man, injures boy and Chilhowie woman

A Marion man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Smyth County that also left an 8-year-old boy injured and a 40-year-old Chilhowie woman fighting for her life.

The wreck occurred about 7:40 this morning on U.S. 11 just south of Railroad Avenue.

According to a Virginia State Police news release, a Chrysler 200 was traveling north when it crossed the center-line and struck an oncoming Jeep Liberty.

The driver of the Chrysler, the 40-year-old Chilhowie woman, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 72-year-old Marion man died at the scene. An 8-year-old boy that was a passenger in the Jeep was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The VSP said no additional information is available at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.