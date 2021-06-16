Wandering Around Washington: Resolutions aren't always your idea

Resolutions are like declarations. They’re a way to say what you mean, or to agree to something.

Like what the Founding Fathers said in the Declaration of Independence.

“Hey, England! We wanna be free!”

Or, you know, something to that effect.

Declarations declare what you want. Resolutions resolve to make something happen, or allow you to state your case.

At its June 7 meeting, Abingdon Town Council made a couple of resolutions part of the public record. One resolution was about hoping to hop on a train. Another was about the council just plain being told what to do.

The first resolution focused on the railroad — with the hope and prayer that passenger rail service will one day be extended to town.

The resolution shows the council’s support for establishing rail service and is slated to be sent to Virginia legislators, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

All that still has a way to go, Morani said. “It’s a very long-term process.”

Even so, Mayor Derek Webb expressed excitement.