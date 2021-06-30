Wytheville readies for Independence Day celebration on Saturday

Wytheville is more than ready to celebrate Independence Day after the coronavirus put a halt to last year’s celebration.

This year, July 4 falls on a Sunday, so the town will celebrate the day before, with the July 3rd Celebration and Street Festival. There will be a parade, crafting, emergency vehicles, art classes, music and more.

“We are extremely excited to offer this event to our community and for all of the visitors that will travel here and experience all Wytheville has to offer on this day,” said Todd Wolford, executive director of Downtown Wytheville, which is sponsoring the event. “I feel that the lineup of music that we have not only from the Main Stage, but from other participating venues is second to none. We have something for everyone to enjoy at this event.”

The annual Kids’ Parade will travel a new route this year. Wolford said the route was changed for safety reasons, traffic flow and overall event logistics.

The parade will start from the Wytheville Farmers Market and Wordsprint parking lot, travel up the Heritage walk onto Main Street before ending at the First Community Bank parking lot and the kids inflatable area, where two lucky parade-goers will have a chance to win a bicycle sponsored by Moon Dog Brick Oven Pizza.