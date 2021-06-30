Wytheville readies for Independence Day celebration on Saturday

Wytheville is more than ready to celebrate Independence Day after the coronavirus put a halt to last year’s celebration.
This year, July 4 falls on a Sunday, so the town will celebrate the day before, with the July 3rd Celebration and Street Festival. There will be a parade, crafting, emergency vehicles, art classes, music and more.
“We are extremely excited to offer this event to our community and for all of the visitors that will travel here and experience all Wytheville has to offer on this day,” said Todd Wolford, executive director of Downtown Wytheville, which is sponsoring the event. “I feel that the lineup of music that we have not only from the Main Stage, but from other participating venues is second to none. We have something for everyone to enjoy at this event.”
The annual Kids’ Parade will travel a new route this year. Wolford said the route was changed for safety reasons, traffic flow and overall event logistics.
The parade will start from the Wytheville Farmers Market and Wordsprint parking lot, travel up the Heritage walk onto Main Street before ending at the First Community Bank parking lot and the kids inflatable area, where two lucky parade-goers will have a chance to win a bicycle sponsored by Moon Dog Brick Oven Pizza.
In addition, the Wytheville Fire Department has something special planned for the Kids’ Parade that is sure to cool everyone down on a hot day. The fire department will also offer other activities through the event for kids to enjoy.
There’s also a touch-a-truck event where the Wytheville Police Department and the Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department will set up various vehicles for inspection.
The local museums and the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum will offer a “Moments in American History” program.
Laurel Creek Pottery will have live pottery and craft demonstrations going on during the celebration beside the Main Stage. Rose Cottage School of Art will offer a paint party and live painting demonstrations in the Seven Sisters Brewery parking lot.
A cruise-in will take place from Fourth Street to the Tazewell/Church Street intersection on Main Street. Overflow parking is down Church Street.
The celebration will feature local craft beer from both Seven Sisters Brewery and 7 Dogs Brewpub. In addition, the Bolling Wilson Hotel will offer domestic beer options, wine and special mixed beverages.
Downtown small businesses are getting in on the festivities, offering sidewalk sales, special attractions and other patriotic events.
“Our goal is to attract a captive audience and for the businesses take advantage of that audience to get them through the doors to support their local business,” Wolford said.
Fireworks start from Withers Park around 10 p.m.
Live music has always been a big part of the town’s July 4 celebration and this year is no different.
The July 3 Celebration and Street Festival kicks off at 3 p.m. with the first of three musical acts to perform on the Main Stage near Seven Sisters Brewery. Big Daddy Love will play at 3 p.m., followed by Winchester at 4:30 p.m. and Journey tribute band Trial by Fire at 7 p.m. Trial by Fire is part of the Wytheville Parks and Recreation’s Summer Concert Series.
In addition, William Seymour will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at Seven Sisters. The Blue Ridge Girls will play from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bolling Wilson Hotel. Breanna Jean will play from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Moon Dog, and the Virginia Remnants will play from 8 to 11 p.m. at 7 Dogs.
Seven Sisters owner David Clark said he is excited for Saturday’s celebration.
“After a long period of limitations for events such as these, consumers, along with businesses, are ready and hoping for a safe and fantastic event featuring all the treasures and delicious food and beverage options Downtown Wytheville has to offer,” Clark said. “We’d like to thank Downtown Wytheville Inc., those on the July 3rd Celebration and Main Street Festival committee, and the Wytheville Police and Fire and EMS Departments for their work in the lead up to this event and supporting events such as these here in Wytheville.”
Wolford said the festival is a group effort.
“We have put a lot of hard work and effort into making this happen here locally and could not do it without our partners from the Police Department, Fire Department, Recreation Department, Public Works staff, local tourism, Town Council, Downtown Wytheville Board and volunteers, and our local small businesses community,” he said. “It’s a true collaborative effort to pull an event of this size off, and we are fortunate to work with such great partners to make it happen. We hope the community will show up and support that effort and enjoy this family friendly event right here in heart of our community.”
Because of the celebration, sections of Main Street will be closed Saturday. There will be a staggered street closure that will start at 6 a.m. from South 7th Street (Log House area) to South 3rd Street (Ashley Home store) for stage, sound, and lighting. The remainder of Main Street and all intersecting streets will be blocked off starting at noon from 4th Street, through South 7th Street. Main Street will remain blocked off until 11 p.m.
Wolford encourages people to follow Downtown Wytheville’s social media pages @downtownwytheville for updates about the celebration. You can also call 276-223-3343 for information.
