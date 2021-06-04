Fort Chiswell library gains footing

A former Fort Chiswell bank building is well on its way to becoming a public library. On May 25, Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library announced that the group is officially a non-profit organization and has purchased the former First Community Bank to house the library.
“This is the future home of the Joe Hale Public Library of Fort Chiswell,” said Tony Stroupe, president of the Friends group, which met at the library’s new home to make the announcement.
The non-profit first met in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic slowed progress. When the bank building came up for sale, the group knew it had found its library location.
The bank building is an ideal location for the library because it is in the heart of Fort Chiswell, across from the high school, Stroupe said. There is also a strong internet connect at the site, located at the corner of Routes 52 and 94.
So far, the group has raised more than $100,000 for the library project, thanks in large part to a group that Hale led for many years – The RCI-IIBEC Foundation. The group honored Hale with a large contribution last year and plans to contribute more in the future.
“There’s more on the way,” an official with the RCI-IIBEC Foundation said. Hale is a director emeritus with the Foundation, a past IIBEC president (IIBEC stands for International Institute for Building Enclosure Consultants), and an IIBEC Fellow. He helped create the Roofing Consultants Institute Foundation in 2001 which has evolved into the current RCI-IIBEC Foundation.
Hale said the creation of the library is a way to give to others.
“You’ve got to pay it forward; that’s what this library is all about,” he said.
“We have a long way to go to for the building to be paid off, but we are going to get it,” Stroupe said.
“It’s been a long road.”
He thanked everyone who has donated their time, money and support to the project, including First Community Bank, HOPE Inc., the Max Meadows and Lead Mines Ruritan Clubs, the Watson family, and many individual donors.
Stroupe said the library is taking donations and will also apply for grants to complete the project. Ideally, the library can open later this year, he said.
Mary Thomas, director of the Wythe/Grayson Regional Library, said she is excited about the library project.
“We look forward to partnering and getting the library up and running as soon as possible,” she said.
This is a great opportunity for everyone.”
Wythe County Supervisors Jamie Smith said it’s important to keep the drive going.
“Our area needs this resource, not only the youth, but everyone in the community,” he said.
Library officials said the Fort Chiswell area needs a library because residents in that part of the county – about 10,000 people – have to travel either to Wytheville, Hillsville or Pulaski to visit a library to read, research or work on a computer.
Even with the current donations, the group still has hundreds of thousands of dollars to raise. Stroupe previously estimated that to get everything up and running, it will cost about $1 million.
“We want the library to be here for many generations,” Stroupe said. “Long after we are gone, we want it to be here.”
The Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library have created a Go Fund Me account to collect donations. To contribute, visit online at www.gofundme.com and search for the Fort Chiswell Library.
“Libraries offer many services besides books,” the account entry said. “They offer internet services to the community members who may not have it, but need it to apply for jobs. It also provides services and internet to children who need it for schoolwork or to attend online classes, especially now during the Covid pandemic. “
