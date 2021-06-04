Fort Chiswell library gains footing

A former Fort Chiswell bank building is well on its way to becoming a public library. On May 25, Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library announced that the group is officially a non-profit organization and has purchased the former First Community Bank to house the library.

“This is the future home of the Joe Hale Public Library of Fort Chiswell,” said Tony Stroupe, president of the Friends group, which met at the library’s new home to make the announcement.

The non-profit first met in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic slowed progress. When the bank building came up for sale, the group knew it had found its library location.

The bank building is an ideal location for the library because it is in the heart of Fort Chiswell, across from the high school, Stroupe said. There is also a strong internet connect at the site, located at the corner of Routes 52 and 94.

So far, the group has raised more than $100,000 for the library project, thanks in large part to a group that Hale led for many years – The RCI-IIBEC Foundation. The group honored Hale with a large contribution last year and plans to contribute more in the future.