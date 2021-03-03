Sheriff kicks off spring litter campaign

ABINGDON, Va. — Sheriff Blake Andis wants a cleaner Washington County.
That’s why Andis kicked off a spring campaign Monday to clean up the county’s roadsides and encourage residents and visitors to stop littering.
Andis calls it “Keep Washington County, Virginia Clean.”
“We’ve been looking at it for the past few months,” he said Monday.
“Nobody wants to visit a trashy county,” the sheriff added.
COVID-19 has contributed to the litter problem because the county has not been able to use convict labor to clean up roadsides, Andis said.
In turn, Andis said that trash “has been piling up and piling up.”
But it’s not just cleaning up that Andis has in mind.
He also wants to raise awareness about litter prevention.
Under Virginia law, a littering fine now starts at $500, Andis said. That means that tossing a cigarette butt out of your car could cost you that much.
“That’s a manmade product that doesn’t break down. It’s like throwing a plastic bottle or anything else out,” he said.
Same thing goes for tossing a wrapper in the back of a pickup truck and the wrapper then blowing out, Andis said.
Formally, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation are teaming up to help combat littering in the county.
The goal of the March Litter Prevention campaign will be to remind citizens to properly secure their household waste while transporting it to the convenience station and to always use an appropriate trash receptacle, Andis said.
“Currently, deputies are picking up bags of trash from the roadways and searching through the bags to identify the owners,” Andis said. “The deputies are then making contact with the owner and informing them of the litter laws. It seems that many people are not securing their bags of waste before transporting them to a convenience station, causing the bags of waste to end up along the roadways.”
According to Andis, deputies will issue a summons to anyone caught littering.
The Sheriff’s Office has planned a community litter pickup day on March 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who wants to help clean up that day or volunteer to help clean up a roadway should call Deputy Dennis Blalock at 276-676-6000.
