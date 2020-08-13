Marion restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Macado’s restaurant in downtown Marion confirmed Thursday afternoon that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
A restaurant spokesperson said the Main Street eatery is following the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) guidance, including temporarily shutting down, making the necessary notifications, and performing a deep clean.
On Thursday, the VDH case count put Smyth County’s cumulative case total at 158 with 11 people hospitalized and three lives lost to the novel coronavirus.
Elsewhere in the Mount Rogers Health District, cumulative case counts are Bland, 27; Bristol, 90; Carroll, 335; Galax, 352; Grayson, 157; Washington, 242; and Wythe, 120.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.