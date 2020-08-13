You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Marion restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Smyth Logo

The Macado’s restaurant in downtown Marion confirmed Thursday afternoon that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

A restaurant spokesperson said the Main Street eatery is following the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) guidance, including temporarily shutting down, making the necessary notifications, and performing a deep clean.

On Thursday, the VDH case count put Smyth County’s cumulative case total at 158 with 11 people hospitalized and three lives lost to the novel coronavirus.

Elsewhere in the Mount Rogers Health District, cumulative case counts are Bland, 27; Bristol, 90; Carroll, 335; Galax, 352; Grayson, 157; Washington, 242; and Wythe, 120.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics