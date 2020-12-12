Reward offered in dog slayings

Local animal rescue organizations have banded together to offer a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing three puppies in the Crawfish Road area of Wythe County.
The animal rescue groups – PACC, WBAWL and Rescue & RemEmber - are also seeking information on the person who dumped six puppies – the three that were killed and three that were rescued – along Crawfish Road.
Missy Viars, co-director of PACC, said that, according to a witness, the pups were abandoned a few days before Thanksgiving by someone driving a white Dodge dually with red hay rakes on the back of the pickup. The witness tried to catch all of the puppies but could only catch one pup.
Viars said the person posted on Facebook about the dogs and asked for help because all the puppies had to eat was a deer carcass that didn’t have much meat on it. A Bland County resident who read the post managed to collect two more of the pups – he sold one and kept one, Viars said. However, the one he kept had injured front legs, possibly from being caught in a trap, so PACC took the dog, named Arthur, to make sure it received proper medical treatment, she added.
Meanwhile, Wythe County Animal Control Officer Sharon Dauley scoured the area every day, even on Thanksgiving. Eventually, she found the pups the Sunday after Thanksgiving. They had been shot with a high-powered rifle. The puppies were found with a bowl of food and water nearby.
Viars estimates that the three surviving shepherd-mix puppies are about four months old now.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Animal Control through the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6000 and ask for the officer handling the “Dogs on Crawfish Road,” case.
Rescue groups or individuals that want to donate toward the reward can donate through PayPal at crawfishpuppies@gmail.com. If no one is convicted, all of the money will go to help other abused animals, Viars said.
After he heals, Arthur will be up for adoption.
“A lot of people want him,” Viars said. “We’ve gotten a lot of applications, but it’s not first come, first served – it’s who is the best fit for the puppy.”
For an adoption application, visit online at PACC.org for a copy of the application, fill it out and email it back to paccrescue@gmail.com.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
