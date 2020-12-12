Reward offered in dog slayings

Local animal rescue organizations have banded together to offer a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing three puppies in the Crawfish Road area of Wythe County.

The animal rescue groups – PACC, WBAWL and Rescue & RemEmber - are also seeking information on the person who dumped six puppies – the three that were killed and three that were rescued – along Crawfish Road.

Missy Viars, co-director of PACC, said that, according to a witness, the pups were abandoned a few days before Thanksgiving by someone driving a white Dodge dually with red hay rakes on the back of the pickup. The witness tried to catch all of the puppies but could only catch one pup.

Viars said the person posted on Facebook about the dogs and asked for help because all the puppies had to eat was a deer carcass that didn’t have much meat on it. A Bland County resident who read the post managed to collect two more of the pups – he sold one and kept one, Viars said. However, the one he kept had injured front legs, possibly from being caught in a trap, so PACC took the dog, named Arthur, to make sure it received proper medical treatment, she added.