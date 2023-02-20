Stephanie LaFlamme is a good listener.

That’s a skill the branch manager of the Glade Spring Library hopes will help her as she takes the helm at her new job in town.

The Damascus resident relocated to the Glade Spring branch near the end of 2022, following a short stent at the Damascus location where she was a library technician. A week later, Janie Fogg of Abingdon joined her as a library technician for the Glade Spring branch.

“We’re coming behind some awesome people who managed the Glade Spring branch---Rachel Larkey and Tonia Kestner. The community loved them.”

LaFlamme said she’s looking forward to making new connections in Glade Spring. After being raised in Abingdon and working in Damascus, the new branch manager said she’s ready to learn more about what residents here expect from their library.

“After all, we’re here to serve the community. It’s important that we listen to their needs,” she said.

“I always thought a library job would be so cool. It’s a lot of work---more than you realize---but it’s very rewarding.”

Fogg will bring to the job her experiences living throughout the country while her husband served in the U.S. Army for 35 years. After he retired last year, the couple returned to make Southwest Virginia their home.

Both new faces at the Glade Spring branch want to support the community by keeping their ears open to new ideas.

LaFlamme believes the definition of a library has changed since the days when people were told to “shhh” if conversations rose above a whisper.

“The library is not a quiet place anymore,” said the branch manager. “People certainly can come here to study, but the library is really a place where neighbors can come together to meet or just to relax. The library is the hub of community events.”

And, library books and magazines are not the only attractions.

“We even have a puzzle exchange. And, you don’t have to have a library card for those.”

LaFlamme said many patrons rely on using the computers at the library.

“I totally understand. I grew up in a single parent household. We didn’t have a computer until I was in high school. If I had a paper to write, I went to the library.”

The library also offers Wi-Fi access to the internet. “If we’re not open, you can still access the internet outside the building. That’s a big deal to a lot of people,” she said.

Creative programming offered at the library branch is a big draw for some patrons, she said.

“There are not a lot of places where you can enjoy programming for free.”

LaFlamme offers Storytime for pre-school children at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday when she reads stories, leads a craft, and sings songs.

“Last week, I offered an after school program for all ages of children where we made paper heart garlands for Valentine’s Day. It was like a factory in here. Our conference room was full of children.”

On Feb. 25, she is offering a “Let’s Play Inside” where children can play board games, cards, puzzles, and Legos. “I think having programs that are less structured are sometimes good.”

A Senior Day is held at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday each month when adults meet for a fellowship time that includes making a craft, watching a movie, and snacks. In March, members will paint a tree on canvas using buttons.

The library is once again offering the popular Passawatami Book Club which meets at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. Members are currently reading the book “Where’d You Go Bernadette?” The next meeting is Feb. 28.

As branch manager, LaFlamme said the coming days will be all about nurturing a culture of creativity for the community. She appreciates and welcomes ideas from members of the community.

“I want people to know we are here and open,” said LaFlamme. “Even though we’re a smaller library, we work with the entire Washington County Public Library system to fill requests. Other branches are located in Mendota, Damascus, and Hayter’s Gap with the main library operating in Abingdon.

“If you have a Washington County Public Library card and you’re in Glade Spring, come visit us. And, if you don’t have a library card, we’ll make one for you.”

Hours for the Glade Spring Branch are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday and Monday.

To learn about upcoming programs, go to Glade Spring Branch Library online at www.wcpl.net under the Events page or call (276) 429-5626.