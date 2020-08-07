Saltville wellness center opens

Saltville welcomed its long-awaited wellness center on Saturday with a grand opening and ribbon cutting.
“It went great. We had a lot of people,” said Bob Watkins, director of the Lifetime Wellness Center in Marion and its satellite in Saltville.
The Lifetime Wellness Center of Saltville opened with 195 members. Watkins said his goal was 250 as well as five open houses, which were stopped by the pandemic restrictions. A small open house was held in May before the center was completed when a number of members signed up. Interest has only grown since then.
“It goes to show that the community here is very interested,” Watkins said. “The town, the IDA, the foundation, United Salt, all have been supportive. And the community support is greatly appreciated.”
On the center’s Facebook page, Watkins said, “Thank you to the awesome staff, new members, guests, Smyth County Chamber of Commerce, Smyth County Community Foundation members, Delegate Jeff Campbell, Delegate Israel O'Quinn and the Town of Saltville representatives for making the grand opening of the Lifetime Wellness Center in Saltville a fantastic success! Our team looks forward to serving all of our communities’ health and wellness needs!”
Visitors were welcomed by the center’s staff including Caleb Parsons, manager.
The Lifetime Wellness Center of Saltville is a subsidiary of the Smyth County Community Foundation and a satellite operation of the Lifetime Wellness Center of Marion with shared programs and instruction. It is a result of years of discussion about what to do with the former GCS Telecommunications building that was most recently used as the town maintenance shop while a new facility was being built.
Watkins helped in the design and operation of the center. Design features are by Marion architect Bill Huber, with construction by Wallberg Construction of Abingdon.
Watkins told the council during a presentation last year that he had always hoped to expand the Marion facility out into the community and Saltville was a perfect place to do that. The community is underserved in health and wellness and he said he sees a huge opportunity to serve the town and surrounding region.
“This is what happens when you have a partnership between the town, the Lifetime Wellness Center, the IDA, the Smyth County Community Foundation and United Salt,” said Mayor Young. “When we all get together it can be for the common good.”
“I’m pretty excited about it,” he added.
Features include a general fitness area with treadmills, weights and elliptical machines, locker rooms and restrooms, a half-court gymnasium separated from the workout areas but with windows so people can watch the action, a huge video screen and accompanying soundtrack for virtual class instruction, and a playroom for children of members.
The child care area is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Only five children are allowed to be in the room at one time and parents must call ahead to schedule a spot.
The LWC of Saltville is at 345 Palmer Ave Saltville. Office hours are 12:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Operating hours are 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. For information, call 276-496-9705 or email to http://lifetimewellnesscenter.org/ Find out more on the center’s Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!