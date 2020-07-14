Update: 6:30 p.m.
Eight Smyth County Sheriff's Office employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said four court bailiffs, one patrol deputy, one captain and two support staff have been diagnosed as of 5:30 on Tuesday.
None of the employees had any symptoms, Shuler said.
"That just goes to show you how it can spread."
As a result, the courthouse will be closed until Monday for deep cleaning and disinfecting.
The Sheriff's Office will remain closed to the public, until all employees have received their test results.
The Smyth County Health Department, Saltville Medical Center and Ballad health are assisting with testing and guidance.
Original Story: 11:53 a.m.
The Smyth County Sheriff's Office will be temporarily closed to the public for cleaning and disinfecting while its staff is being tested for the coronavirus.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said he instructed all of his law enforcement officers and other staff to be tested after a deputy started showing symptoms of COVID-19.
That deputy ended up testing negative for the virus, but another deputy, who was asymptomatic, has tested positive.
Shuler said the sheriff's office will remain closed until test results come back for all law enforcement and staff members. They are currently receiving rapid tests at the Saltville Medical Center, however not all employees are available for immediate testing.
As of Tuesday morning, Shuler estimated that around 12 to 14 tests, including his own, had been returned with only the one positive result.
The sheriff said he is not certain how the deputy who tested positive was exposed to the virus, but he suspects it came through contact with a Wythe County deputy who tested positive last week.
The Wythe deputy was among those at the July 3 protests in Marion, but stayed on standby at the Smyth County Courthouse. He did not work the rally itself. Shuler noted that the courthouse undergoes daily sanitation as a regular precaution.
The Sheriff's Office will handle calls in the same manner they are handled after hours and on the weekend, Shuler said.
“We're still going to be 24/7,” he said. “You call us and we'll come.”
Those who need assistance at the Sheriff's Office building can either ring the buzzer outside the building's entrance or call the office at 276-782-7204.
Wytheville Enterprise reporter Millie Rothrock contributed to this story.
