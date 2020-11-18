Guardrail safety manufacturer to add 113 jobs in Washington County

“For the last few years, we’ve been strategically developing an end terminal that goes at the end of guardrail. The product is run through stringent testing that resulted in not one windshield in a test vehicle being cracked in the test vehicle at 70 mph,” Joshua Harman said during a Zoom call with reporters. “Testing shows you would be able to walk away from an accident with this product. What we’re seeing with states that are approved — the real world — we’ve seen multiple accidents where people just walked away.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The end terminals have been available commercially since 2018 and are currently approved for use in Tennessee, North Carolina and five other states, Mexico, parts of Central and South America and a province in Canada. They are working to secure approval in Virginia.

“This product is picking up steam so fast we’re going to have to add additional facilities, additional manufacturing processes,” Joshua Harman said. “The performance of it is driving it. The state DOTs [state departments of transportation] have never seen a performance like this in a product. We’ve revolutionized the entire process.”