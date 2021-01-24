Emory and Henry sets up fan cutouts

EMORY, Va. — Your family and friends may be able to spot you in the stands at Emory & Henry College when the college’s athletic department kicks off a virtual campaign to increase support during the winter season.
Even though fans can’t cheer from the stands at the college due to COVID-19 guidelines, the athletic department has found a creative way to fill the empty gymnasium with plenty of team spirit.
The department is launching a fan cutout campaign that will allow fans to support the Wasps without actually being there.
Fan cutouts are the hottest thing now among many big time teams throughout the country.
The corrugated plastic cutouts, featuring photographs of faces, is a solution to keep the E&H teams from having to play to an empty stadium during wrestling, basketball and volleyball events, according to Brent Treash, director of athletic communications at the college.
According to Treash, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference recently announced there would be no fan attendance for all indoor sports across the conference this winter due to social distancing practices and safety protocols.
“We supported the decision from the conference, but we started thinking about how our fans could still be part of the game-day experience,” said Treash.
The fan cutouts will be featured in the department’s livestream experience, where a virtual fan will be chosen at a game and shown throughout the broadcast.
“Fans will have to tune in to see if they can spot themselves in the stadiums. It’s going to be a little like ‘Where’s Waldo?’” he said with a laugh.
The campaign also will serve as a fundraiser for the department.
“So many of the activities we normally do to raise funds for I-HEY, which supports the athletic department’s general fund, really took a hit when COVID started. This campaign will fulfill a need to build up the budget while also supporting the student athletes.”
Treash said they began receiving orders as soon as news of the campaign hit Facebook and other social media.
“We’re amazed at the feedback we’ve gotten,” he said.
“We’re seeing alumni getting friends together to order a block of cutouts for displays, sometimes featuring famous people who graduated from the college. It’s really becoming interesting.”
Treash said his goal is to organize a pet section in the stadium that will feature fan cutouts of dogs, cats and other pets.
He believes the fan cutouts may take on another life after limitations due to the pandemic are lifted.
“I don’t believe this is the last we’re going to see of the fan cutouts after all of our home games are over this winter,” he said.
“When the season is over, fans can pick up their cutouts and take them home. But my prediction is we’re going to see the fan cutouts even after we safely can gather again.
“If a friend may not be able to make it to a Homecoming game, we may see their cutout in the stands. These cutouts even may get dragged across the country to all types of events where Emory & Henry is competing.”
Treash hopes to pack the Emory & Henry stands with as many of the 1½-by-3½-foot color cutouts as possible.
“There’re not a ton of institutions on our college’s level that are doing something like this, so I think that’s why we’re seeing such a great reaction.
“These fan cutouts will be one of the few things that will remind us of the challenges we faced during COVID and how we were able to persevere and make the best of it.”
Fan cutouts are $50 each or $45 when additional ones are purchased.
To purchase a fan cutout, visit online at www.gowasps.com. Fans can click on the news story to find links to make their payments and to upload their photos for the cutouts.
The fan cutouts will be photographed in the stands and shared online with the purchasers.
“We hope by the time spring rolls around, we can welcome in-person fans to our outdoor events,” Treash said.
“If not, we might see another round of weather-proof cutouts for the spring.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.