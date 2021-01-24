Emory and Henry sets up fan cutouts

“I don’t believe this is the last we’re going to see of the fan cutouts after all of our home games are over this winter,” he said.

“When the season is over, fans can pick up their cutouts and take them home. But my prediction is we’re going to see the fan cutouts even after we safely can gather again.

“If a friend may not be able to make it to a Homecoming game, we may see their cutout in the stands. These cutouts even may get dragged across the country to all types of events where Emory & Henry is competing.”

Treash hopes to pack the Emory & Henry stands with as many of the 1½-by-3½-foot color cutouts as possible.

“There’re not a ton of institutions on our college’s level that are doing something like this, so I think that’s why we’re seeing such a great reaction.

“These fan cutouts will be one of the few things that will remind us of the challenges we faced during COVID and how we were able to persevere and make the best of it.”

Fan cutouts are $50 each or $45 when additional ones are purchased.