A Wythe County deputy and his wife, a county Supervisor, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Their son is showing symptoms and is awaiting test results.
First Sgt. and tact team member Brian Lawson, was tested Wednesday, July 8, and found out he tested positive Friday morning. By that time, his wife, Wythe County Supervisor Ryan Lawson, and their 16-year-old son were also sick. They were tested Friday. Ryan Lawson’s received her positive results mid-day today.
Ryan Lawson is speaking out about their ordeal so that others can see the various symptoms and know to look out for them. She also wants people to know why she may not be able to attend Board of Supervisors meetings for the next few weeks. If she feels like it, she will call into the meetings.
Supervisor Lawson said they do not know when or where her husband was exposed to the virus. He was at the Black Lives Matter march in Marion Friday, July 3, but stayed at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office in case he was needed. He did not work the rally itself. His wife said health department officials believe he picked up the virus before then.
Brian Lawson had minor surgery about a month ago, and was on light duty. He did go into the office for a few days, so the office was shut down over the weekend and thoroughly cleaned on Monday. Employees were back in the office Monday afternoon.
According to Ryan Lawson, her husband began exhibiting symptoms on Monday, July 6. His first symptoms were a loss of taste and a low-grade fever. He also has chest congestion and a “really bad headache,” Ryan Lawson said.
“It hit him hard,” she added. On Tuesday, she said her husband is feeling better, but is still short of breath, especially if he walks up the stairs. They continually monitor his oxygen levels.
As for herself, Ryan Lawson said she was dizzy from last Thursday until this past Monday night.
“My first and main symptom was dizziness and head pressure and headache,” she said. “The dizziness was the worst part. It was like the room was spinning. I can walk a little bit, but not far.”
Ryan Lawson also has chest congestion, but no fever.
She said her son has been sick as long as Brian Lawson with chest congestion, headache and a loss of taste.
“All three hit him at the same time,” she said. Their second son does not have any symptoms.
“We are just staying inside,” Ryan Lawson said. “There is not much we can do.”
No matter the test results their son, the family is quarantined because Brian Lawson is quarantined.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
