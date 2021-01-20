Health care officials discuss vaccine, address questions

Thousands of people in the Mountain Empire have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but many people still have questions about the process.
To respond to some of those questions, the Region AHEAD alliance, which consists of business and community leaders in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, hosted a Zoom webinar last week regarding vaccines. Health care leaders from Ballad Health, the Holston Medical Group and area health departments discussed the vaccines with host Beth Rhinehart, who serves as the president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer at Ballad Health, said thousands of people have been vaccinated — either receiving the first of two or both doses — in the region. She said it’s still unknown how many people need to be vaccinated in the region in order to slow or stop the virus’s spread, but it’s best for everyone to be vaccinated, if they can. Swift said health care officials want to vaccinate people just as much as people want to be vaccinated.
Tennessee and Virginia’s vaccination procedures are based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, both states are currently in Phase 1a of their distribution schedules. Tennessee’s Phase 1a1 includes front-line health care, long-term care facilities and first responders. In Virginia, the phase includes all health care workers, long-term care facilities and emergency medical services.
Virginia has also entered into Phase 1b for people over age 75, according to Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District. She noted that people should visit the health department’s website in order to determine when and where they can be vaccinated.
David Kirschke, director of the Northeast Tennessee Health Department, said officials do not yet know when additional distribution stages will begin. He noted that the states have allocated certain amounts of doses for each county, and the health departments and counties are determining when and where to distribute, based on guidelines.
Rhinehart asked several questions about whether people should be vaccinated depending on their circumstances.
Swift, who noted that Ballad Health case numbers appear to have plateaued, said if a person has a COVID-19 history, they should still get the vaccine. In addition, she said people who are pregnant can get the vaccine, but they should talk to their doctor.