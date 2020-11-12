Smyth Recovery Court graduate celebrates 20 months of sobriety

“They give you all kinds of tools and options of what to do in different situations and what not to do and how to start your day. And they teach you this for months and months, so it basically just reboots your brain,” she said.

She struggled along the way, having some setbacks and a relapse. But the Recovery Court team, comprised of mental health professionals, a case manager and program coordinator, prosecution and defense attorneys, and a probation officer, were there to help get her back on track.

“It's kind of like a baby trying to take its first step,” she said. “It falls and then it gets back up and holds onto something and tries again. And then it falls and gets back up and tries again and is eventually able to walk by itself. That's where I am right now. I'm that toddler walking and my goal is to be running.”

That relapse was an eye-opener, she said. It prompted her to push herself harder and to make her sobriety her number one priority.

“After a while of that mindset, and actually wanting to live again, everything else started to fall into place,” she said.

She's amazed at how far she's come. She used to envy other people for the normalcy they had-- holding down a steady job, being able to drive themselves where they needed to go, and the like.