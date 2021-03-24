Bristol and Washington County residents can now text 911

Emergency 911 dispatchers in Bristol and Washington County in Southwest Virginia can now receive text messages from citizens who have an emergency and can’t make a regular call.
The Bristol Virginia Police Department and Washington County Central Dispatch have begun accepting text-to-911 service for their territories.
“We completed install in July,” said Bristol Police Capt. Darryl Milligan.
Since last summer, Bristol has been working through technical issues to make sure it’s working properly and conducting dispatcher training, Milligan said.
In addition, he said that because Bristol has a shared 911 service with Washington County, the two had to coordinate going active.
“We are compliant,” said Donna Hall, Washington County’s 911 director.
Washington County has received a few text messages, but they were not true emergencies, Hall said.
Milligan said text to 911 should only be used in an emergency when placing a call is not possible. For instance, if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, or when speaking aloud would put the caller in danger, a text message can be used.
If there is an emergency and a call is not possible, Milligan said people should not text and drive. In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency. Text in simple words, but don’t abbreviate or use slang, which dispatchers may not understand.
Also, be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the dispatcher.
Photos and videos cannot be sent to 911 dispatchers.
Texting to 911 is not available everywhere, although most jurisdictions in Southwest Virginia are compliant, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission.
Residents in Northeast Tennessee, including Bristol, Tennessee, and Sullivan County, are still not able to text to 911.
If a person texts to a 911 office that does not have such capabilities, the Federal Communications Commission requires that the cellphone provider send a “bounce back” message. For instance, Verizon Wireless customers will receive a text saying, “Please make a voice call to 911. There is no text service to 911 available at this time.”