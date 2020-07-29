ABINGDON, Va. — Stepping inside Fiona Zahnke’s studio, you’re immediately struck by the sound of her voice.
“I’m British,” she said, speaking with what appears to be carefully calculated phrases.
“Somerset,” she added, answering a question of where she’s from. “County of Somerset.”
But now?
“I live here in Abingdon — about six years,” said Zahnke, who would not give her age. “The place I’m living in is for retired people — Elderspirit.”
This year, Zahnke moved into a new studio at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, after leaving a previous studio in nearby Glade Spring, Virginia.
“This is beautiful light. Wonderful light,” Zahnke said. “Natural light is very important for color work.”
Besides meeting visitors and selling her wares inside her studio, Zahnke also sells her artistic creations through the craft shop of the Holston Mountain Artisans in Abingdon.
“I’m a potter, actually, and fiber artist,” Zahnke said.
Even so, even after calling herself a “potter,” Zahnke said she has sold her potter’s wheel and slab roller.
“But I still have a kiln for raku work, which is a form of pottery,” she said.
And just as raku is a form a pottery, what many visitors might observe as weaving is not that entirely, Zahnke pointed out.
“This is twining. It’s not weaving,” Zahnke said as a couple of visitors observed her work.
“Yes, It’s very different. It’s the same family. But some things are a bit different.”
Zahnke smiled.
“I’m driven to make things,” she said. “From a child, I have always knitted. When I was 7 years old, my mother taught me to knit and to make things and to appreciate handwork.”
Zahnke paid a compliment to her fellow artists in the studios of the Art Lab of the William King Museum of Art.
She said, “I think everybody who is doing handwork here is doing wonderful work.”
