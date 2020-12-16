Abingdon woman walks 200 miles to raise awareness for victims of violence in Latin America

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon young woman has learned firsthand what it means to walk a mile in someone’s shoes.
In fact, Cosette Moormans, 21, recently walked close to 200 miles to raise awareness for the people of Latin America where she; her younger sister, Tess; and her father, Mark, served as volunteers a year ago.
Moormans returned from the two-week trip to Guatemala last December feeling anxious about the startling amount of violence in the country and the growing number of people who have no other choice than to flee their homes.
Moormans planned her walk to simulate what children and families must face when fleeing their countries and homes.
During her strenuous, eight-day walk from Abingdon to Johnson City and back home, Moormans said she was surprised by the number of motorists who stopped to offer her a ride or food.
“They were worried about my safety and asked if I was homeless,” she said.
“I told them I was walking to raise awareness for my friends in Latin America, and here’s my phone number and an online link where they can follow my journey,” she said. “I told them I have no political bent. I love Jesus, and I know He deeply cares about humanity.”
The trip was so life-changing for the young activist that she and her sister were making plans to return to the country this past spring before COVID-19 put a halt to their travels. They have spent two to four hours each day at home studying Spanish skills online to better prepare them for their next trip.
Had they been able to return, the young volunteer said they would have spent time teaching English to children and adults. “Learning English as a second language opens up a lot of opportunities for them.”
Her parents were a huge inspiration for taking the trip. Her mother, Andrea, who was raised by Hungarian immigrants, found out about Mi Refugio, the ministry to children living in the Guatemala City dump.
The couple was part of a campus ministry when they were young. They met and married while overseas and remained missionaries until returning to the United States about 20 years ago.
“I have always heard about the poor living conditions in majority-world — or third-world — countries, but you don’t care about what you don’t know about,” said Moormans.
“This trip was an opportunity to expose us to how the people live and to recognize the basic things of survival we often take for granted here at home.
“I had no clue this kind of violence went on in the world. I spoke to people who had lost children and family members to gang violence.”
Moormans vowed to not forget about the things she saw and learned while there.
“For me, it was actually hard to come back to the comforts of home because I was so shaken and in culture shock about all that I had seen.
“There’s nothing wrong with the lifestyle we lead here, but this was a big part of my incentive to raise awareness,” she said. “And this isn’t just about Guatemala. There are needs all over the world — unborn children, people on the front lines, refugees. The needs are endless.”
Walk the talk
In addition to walking from dawn to dusk each day, Moormans ate only one meal each day and walked the highways wearing barefoot shoes with minimal soles. “There’s some protection with the shoes, but I still felt every gravel on my feet,” she said.
She contacted friends in each locality each day to see if they would prepare her a sandwich.
Carrying a 16-pound backpack — it weighed more when it got wet — Moormans slept outside in a sleeping bag during the walk. On warmer nights that hovered around 40 and 50 degrees, she unpacked a hammock and stretched it between two trees.
“I wasn’t expecting the physical toll on my body that happened by the end of the first day,” said Moormans, who averaged walking more than 20 miles each day. “One ankle started swelling, and while I was compensating for that, I injured the tendon on top of the other foot. I realized this was going to be a lot more humbling than I realized.”
One night she forgot to use a rain fly to catch the water as she slept on the ground. When she awakened, Moormans was soaking wet in near-freezing temperatures. Thankfully, she was able to dry off in a nearby church that had been left open for her.
“I feel like if I had really been fleeing my country, I surely would have died that night — physically and emotionally. An immigrant wouldn’t have had the recourse I did to go inside the shelter.”
Despite the constant flow of highway traffic, Moormans wasn’t prepared for the feeling of being isolated while on the road.
“People who called to check on me were the highlights of my days,” she said.
During her walk, the young activist raised nearly $2,000 that she will use to help organizations such as Fundana in Venezuela, which provides shelter for children living on the streets.
But she said there are plenty of ways people can help without giving money, such as becoming a pen pal to immigrant children who are in detention centers or Zoom-tutoring English skills.
Despite the physical toll on her body, Moormans feels humbled and touched by the experience.
“I don’t ever want to assume I understand something without first walking in someone’s shoes. I know I still am blind to so much, but this trip was a start to understanding more.
“I’ve learned how important it is to keep my eyes open and to show compassion.”
Anyone who wishes to donate to or get involved with Moormans’ efforts can reach her at https://www.facebook.com/almitasdelacalle or by sending an email to architextsdaughter@gmail.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
