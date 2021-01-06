Most of region's COVID-19 deaths came in November, December

The system reported a record-tying 335 inpatients on the last day of the year, up from 330 the previous day. More than 70 were being treated in intensive care units. Since surging past 300 inpatients on Dec. 9, Ballad treated 300 or more for 19 of the past 22 days — after dipping slightly below that figure during Christmas weekend.

System officials are forecasting those totals will only grow in the coming weeks, expecting another wave of cases in the first half of January after people traveled and gathered during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“We are planning and our surge plans go up to 460 to 465 [inpatients],” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during Ballad’s weekly news briefing. “Based on our modeling over the next 30 days we could potentially get to that 460 to 465. We’re prepared for that. We’ve continued to put a hold on our elective procedures to make both room and availability of staff to help care for those patients.”

The region’s seven-day positivity average finished the year at 28.8% — among the highest in either state — an indicator the number of cases will only continue climbing. Health officials say 5% or less is the only way to limit community spread.