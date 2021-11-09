Marion Town Council acts on tattoo shop

Bill Pierce, who said he’s owned the structure since 1977, said he plans to make improvements to the building.

Korbin LeClair, who lives upstairs in the potential tattoo shop home, noted that he’s also an Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences student. He noted that he has tattoos as do many of his college counterparts who now travel out of town to get new body art.

Over the past several decades, he said, society’s view of tattoos has shifted to a more positive view. When working with patients, he noted that his tattoos often serve as conversation launchers and help people feel more comfortable. For some individuals with dementia, he said that the tattoos will prompt memories and help them.

Dyron Dos Santos, who hopes to be an apprentice under Sims, told the leaders that he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. His son has followed in his footsteps and now serves with the Corps. Dos Santos said that his son informed him last week that the Marines had simplified their tattoo policy.

Under the new policy announced Friday, Marines can sport an unlimited number of tattoos on any body part, except the face, neck and hands, with the exception of a single ring-like tattoo on one finger.