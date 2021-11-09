Marion Town Council acts on tattoo shop

Marion is one step closer to being the home of a tattoo shop.
Last week, the Marion Town Council and its planning commission held a public hearing on Rocky Sims’ request for a Special Use Permit to operate a shop at 718 North Main Street in Marion beside Cargo. The site is zoned for commercial/general use. About 20 individuals turned out in support of the shop, while one person spoke against its proposed location.
Sims, who got his first tattoo when he was 17 years old and fell in love with the ancient art, reiterated to the community leaders that operating his own shop is his dream. He also told officials that he’s licensed as a tattoo artist by the commonwealth and has worked as a professional for nine years, first in Wytheville and now at Wolfman Tattoos and Piercings in Princeton, W.Va.
Sims noted that he spent many of his formative years living in Marion. “This is home to me. I love this community,” he said, noting that if he becomes a business owner here he’d like to take part in special events and give back.
Of his work, Sims said, “This is my dream. This is how I support my family.”
As he has told the leaders on previous occasions, Sims reminded them that today 50% of Americans have some form of body modification.
Sims also presented the officials with letters from the building’s owner and the upstairs tenant confirming that they are agreeable with the downstairs serving as a tattoo shop. Those individuals were also present at the meeting.
Bill Pierce, who said he’s owned the structure since 1977, said he plans to make improvements to the building.
Korbin LeClair, who lives upstairs in the potential tattoo shop home, noted that he’s also an Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences student. He noted that he has tattoos as do many of his college counterparts who now travel out of town to get new body art.
Over the past several decades, he said, society’s view of tattoos has shifted to a more positive view. When working with patients, he noted that his tattoos often serve as conversation launchers and help people feel more comfortable. For some individuals with dementia, he said that the tattoos will prompt memories and help them.
Dyron Dos Santos, who hopes to be an apprentice under Sims, told the leaders that he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. His son has followed in his footsteps and now serves with the Corps. Dos Santos said that his son informed him last week that the Marines had simplified their tattoo policy.
Under the new policy announced Friday, Marines can sport an unlimited number of tattoos on any body part, except the face, neck and hands, with the exception of a single ring-like tattoo on one finger.
A Marine Corps policy announcement said, “The Commandant put a lot of time and effort into the development of this policy, he personally wanted to ensure Marines knew they were being listened to and that their opinions matter and will be taken into consideration,” said Sgt. Major Ronald L. Green, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. “He’s allowed more skin area for tattoos in an effort to balance the Marine’s desires with the Grooming Standards of the Marine Corps. He wanted the policy to allow Marines freedom and flexibility to express themselves, while also being clearly written and understandable for both Marines and their leadership.”
It was during his time as a Marine that Dos Santos, who grew up in Atkins, got his first tattoo.
“Indeed, times are changing,” he said.
Dos Santos also spoke of the healing power of tattoos, noting that many breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies have tattoos as do people with other kinds of scars. Others may get a tattoo to memorialize a person or experience.
“Marion is growing and we’d like to part of it,” Dos Santos, now a Rural Retreat resident, said.
Charles Wassum, a Marion resident, expressed a counter view, saying that he doesn’t favor a tattoo shop on Main Street. He contended that such a business wouldn’t contribute to the image Marion is trying to create.
The restrictions that limit where tattoo shops can operate and require special use permits stem from tattoo shops that have existed in Marion previously and drew negative attention, including staffers facing criminal charges.
After they closed, the town council added tattoo shops to its list of adult uses in the town code, which includes adult book and video stores, establishments for fortunetellers, and body-piercing salons among others.
The town code says, “…It is acknowledged that there are some uses that are deemed as having very serious objectionable characteristics because of their very nature, that become more objectionable when located next to residential neighborhoods, boarding houses, bed and breakfast, motels and or hotels, and therefore require special regulations to ensure that said areas do not become blighted or downgraded because of the location of said businesses. The purpose of preventing the concentration or location of said uses is to ensure that such adverse effects are avoided.”
To locate in a commercial zone in Marion, such businesses must apply for a special use permit and go through a public hearing process as well as votes by the planning commission and town council. Even if approved, the businesses can’t be within 750 feet of a church, public library, school, public park, playground, or day care among other restrictions.
With an apartment upstairs in the building, the council had previously expressed concerns about the location.
Monday, Town Manager Bill Rush recommended that the council delay acting on the permit until its Nov. 15 meeting to allow staff to meet with Sims and work out any conditions that need to be added to the permit and “make sure everyone is on the same page.”
However, Sims, who was appearing at his fourth government meeting regarding his request, pled for a quicker response. “Give me a shot,” he said.
His request fell upon some sympathetic ears.
Vice Mayor Jim Gates acknowledged the bureaucracy of the process, saying, “He’s jumped through enough hoops.”
Councilman Larry Carter concurred, saying, “You don’t want to leave people hanging.”
With Councilman Bill Weaver opposing the action, the council voted to OK the permit contingent upon Sims meeting with town staff so that any conditions could be developed and presented to the council at its next meeting for action.