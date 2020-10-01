Tazewell County awarded nearly $1.5 million for work forc e development

Tazewell, Virginia – A nearly $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will help Tazewell County train its citizens for the workforce.
The money comes from the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) program. WORC grants enable communities within the Appalachian region that have been hard hit by economic transition and recovering slowly to develop local and regional workforce development solutions that align with economic development strategies. Grant recipients will work with industry and community partners to promote new, sustainable job opportunities and long term economic vitality. The County will partner with Tazewell County Public Schools on the initiative.
County Administrator, Eric Young, said, "Tazewell County is very excited about this collaborative effort with the Tazewell County School System. We have always believed working together can accomplish great things for our residents. This is a great opportunity to prove it. The Board appreciates Tazewell County Public Schools working with us to apply for the grant and offering to operate the program. When this pandemic is over our economy will be ready to grow again."
"As the County’s representative to the Workforce Development Board, I am thrilled with the Department of Labor’s announcement as it is another step toward revitalizing our community’s economy. This will especially assist in fulfilling our area’s need for skilled welders” added Supervisor Maggie Asbury.
The $1,443,900 award, of which $800,000 will pay for state of the art mechatronics computerized welding equipment, will also fund workforce staffing and instruction at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. The program is designed to train students and adults who are unemployed or need additional skills to remain competitive in their current jobs.
“We are extremely pleased to partner with the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to receive this grant. This grant will allow the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center to continue to offer workforce training to our citizens using state of the art equipment. A special thanks to Eric Young, Pam Warden, Aleta Spicer, and Cynthia Beavers for all of their hard work in getting this grant together and approved.” remarked Tazewell County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy.
The announcement was part of $29 million to 27 grant recipients across the country. Tazewell County was one of the two recipients from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Workforce development paves the way for economic opportunity. The more than $2 million awarded through the WORC program will support worker training that meets the economic needs of our region. These funds represent an impressive commitment to Southwest Virginia’s rural communities by the Trump Administration,’ Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith said in a press release.
Appalachian Sustainable Development was the other recipient getting $853,456.
