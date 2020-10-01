Tazewell County awarded nearly $1.5 million for work forc e development

Tazewell, Virginia – A nearly $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will help Tazewell County train its citizens for the workforce.

The money comes from the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) program. WORC grants enable communities within the Appalachian region that have been hard hit by economic transition and recovering slowly to develop local and regional workforce development solutions that align with economic development strategies. Grant recipients will work with industry and community partners to promote new, sustainable job opportunities and long term economic vitality. The County will partner with Tazewell County Public Schools on the initiative.

County Administrator, Eric Young, said, "Tazewell County is very excited about this collaborative effort with the Tazewell County School System. We have always believed working together can accomplish great things for our residents. This is a great opportunity to prove it. The Board appreciates Tazewell County Public Schools working with us to apply for the grant and offering to operate the program. When this pandemic is over our economy will be ready to grow again."