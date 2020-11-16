Wythe County man charged after police chase

A Wythe County man already awaiting trial on a host of drug-related felonies is facing more charges following a Monday morning police chase.

State police said 37-year-old Joshua Derek Brown was captured in a field off of Major Grahams Road after running from troopers who encountered him earlier on Monday at an Interstate 81 Exit 84 truck stop.

According to a Virginia State Police spokesperson, troopers went to the truck stop for a suspicious vehicle call.

After arriving, officers approached a couple seated inside a Ford Taurus and talked to them for about five minutes. Officers asked Brown to get out of the car, but he refused, put the vehicle in drive and narrowly missed running over a trooper standing in front of his vehicle, police said. Brown then rammed the two troopers' patrol vehicles in order to flee the parking lot.

Officers chased the Taurus, which eventually traveled up a driveway in the 600 block of Major Grahams Road; Brown got out and fled, police said.

The 37-year-old female passenger from Max Meadows was taken into custody without incident, police said. Charges are pending.