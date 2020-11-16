Salmon company bringing 200 jobs to Southwest Virginia

Travis Hackworth, a member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors travelled with local officials to look at pilot projects and stated “The facility we saw under construction was amazing. It was unbelievably large, and our project is going to be ten times that size. The number of jobs required will give opportunity to so many of our residents to stay home and not have to move away for work. We are thankful to have this tremendous opportunity.

Beginning in 2017, Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan Counties, all of whom had been considered as potential sites for the project, began to realize that the fish project was too big for any on of them to land alone. Together they formed a regional industrial facilities authority, seeking ways to contribute jointly to the local incentives and share the future tax revenue. The counties concluded their negotiations in October 2020, in time to enter an historic revenue sharing agreement, providing the final piece of the local incentive puzzle necessary for the project.