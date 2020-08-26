Chilhowie Church works to bring attention to human trafficking

A West Virginia man used heroin as a way to control numerous women he trafficked as part of a commercial prostitution ring that operated in the Western District of Virginia and elsewhere.
Monday afternoon a U.S. Attorney’s press release detailed some of the man’s crimes, using drugs, threats and intimidation to force the women to take part in a commercial sex operation. The release noted that he “used social media accounts to target and recruit women into his sex-trafficking operation.”
This past Saturday, members of Chilhowie church felt called to take to the streets to demonstrate, raising awareness of the danger many people, like these women, and most especially children, face every day.
Standing in front of Smyth County’s courthouse and marching along Main Street with posters, frequently calling out “Save our children,” Calvary Church of Southwest Virginia members joined their voices with others across the country and world taking part in the #100CityMarch that actually grew to include about 200 cities. The demonstrators were rallying to raise awareness of human trafficking, pedophilia, the sexual exploitation of minors, and other crimes against children.
To emphasize their points, several of the protesters brought their children with them. Those youngsters carried signs, proclaiming, “I’m a child of God” and “We Are Not For Sale” among others.
According to Calvary Church members, the congregation of about 90 is blessed that about 30% of its church family is children. With that reality, Cherish Chapman said, “We really focus on our children.”
Her husband, Matthew, Calvary’s pastor, concurred. He said four families within the congregation have taken in children from difficult circumstances, which raised their awareness of all that youngsters can face.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, Matthew said, church members began to feel a burden about the safety of children. Teachers, he noted, are required to report abuse, but with virtual instruction there’s much they can’t observe.
“Public schools are such a protection for our children,” he said Saturday morning. The father of four girls said that being a parent intensifies his call to action. “The more they grow,” he said, “the more I want to protect them.”
Cherish said the church also hopes to raise awareness of the reality of human trafficking, the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world.
Many people, Cherish said, believe human trafficking isn’t relevant in rural areas, but it does happen.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security emphasizes in its materials that human trafficking, also known as modern-day slavery, does occur in rural areas as well as urban and suburban locations.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) defines such human trafficking as “a crime that involves compelling or coercing a person to provide labor or services, or to engage in commercial sex acts. The coercion can be subtle or overt, physical or psychological. Exploitation of a minor for commercial sex is human trafficking, regardless of whether any form of force, fraud, or coercion was used.”
The DOJ also says, “Victims of human trafficking can be anyone—regardless of race, color, national origin, disability, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, education level, or citizenship status…. Some of the most vulnerable populations for trafficking in the United States include American Indian/Alaska Native communities, lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender-questioning individuals, individuals with disabilities, undocumented migrants, runaway and homeless youth, temporary guest-workers and low-income individuals.”
Cherish pointed out that multiple cases of human trafficking have taken place in East Tennessee. In March, eight men were arrested and charged in connection to a human trafficking sting in Johnson City, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported.
They were arrested after a two-day undercover operation focused on "addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee." Officials placed fake ads on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.
Monday’s press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Virginia noted that the work of the FBI’s I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force is ongoing.
“The investigation of human trafficking is a high priority for the FBI. Through the FBI's I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force, law enforcement… leverages resources, identifies perpetrators and assists victims with recovery and the rebuilding of their lives,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division David W. Archey
The National Human Trafficking Hotline maintains one of the most extensive data sets on the issue of human trafficking in the United States. While its data do not define the totality of human trafficking, already this year it’s worked with 11,500 cases and had 48,326 contacts.
Tasha Graff, who helped organize Saturday’s Marion march, noted that more than 60% of human trafficking victims are under the age of 16. She’s the mother of two toddler-age boys.
Monday afternoon, Cherish described Saturday’s demonstration as a positive experience. She said those who took part in it and others who would have liked to join the group are ready to take part in another. She anticipates that they will, possibly this fall.
Normally, Calvary Church operates a free craft booth for children during the annual Chilhowie Apple Festival. However, since the festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherish said they may find another way to encourage children.
As he prepared to march Saturday, Pastor Matthew found himself reflecting on Jesus’ actions in the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 18.
When asked, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?,” Jesus “called a child, whom he put among them, and said, ‘Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever becomes humble like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.’”
Yet, the pastor noted that Jesus warned that any who puts “a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck and you were drowned in the depth of the sea.”
Sunday during worship, Cherish said several people shared their experiences of taking part in the march and bringing awareness to the reality that some people do hurt God’s children.
