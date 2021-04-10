Abingdon leaders discuss recurring floods

That money would then give the town enough leverage to wage war against the elements and seek a solution to the flooding, Morani said.

Results of this study should help the town look for future funds — possibly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the Virginia Department of Emergency Management — to solve the problem, Dew said

“The beneficial information will be able to apply for the larger funding grants,” Dew said. “The larger the study, it’s going to have benefits down the road to set us up with the larger funding programs.”

Certainly, a study is necessary, Morani said.

“It hasn’t been engineered yet. We don’t have the data to properly know what the solution is,” he said.

Simply studying this problem area — or even just raising this area of East Main Street — won’t fix this problem, Dew said.

“You can’t simply just do it within the confines of East Main Street pavement,” he said.

In the end, finding a solution may require some property acquisition, which would increase costs, Dew said.

Hopefully, constructing a solution could begin within three years, Dew predicted.

“As you can imagine, it’s going to be expensive to try to do anything — in that decision to try to raise the elevation of Main Street and try to mitigate the impact of that on the surrounding properties.”