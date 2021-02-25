Smyth program aims to keep those with mental illness out of jails; Wythe program to launch in future

A program designed to divert low-level criminal offenders who have mental illnesses from jails to treatment is gaining traction in Smyth County, with hopes of launching in Wythe County in the future.
Officers with the Smyth County Sheriff's Office, and the Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville police departments began training last week to identify individuals who would benefit from Mount Rogers Community Service's Intercept 2 program.
Part of the Substance Abuse and Metal Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) Sequential Intercept Model, Intercept 2 is geared toward people with underlying and untreated mental illnesses that contribute to their continued entanglements with the criminal justice system.
Intercept Coordinator Jackie Morris said someone unable to hold a job due to their mental illness and who's been charged with stealing is one example of someone who could benefit from the program. Other examples might include charges of trespassing or disorderly conduct.
“That happens a lot, especially with seriously mentally ill people who have things like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder,” Morris said.
Funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services in 2018, Intercept 2 was slow getting off the ground, partially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The program initially launched in April 2019 with 14 people served between then and May 2020, but Covid restrictions halted most services. In August 2020, the program re-booted under Morris and until now, it primarily focused on people referred to the program as a condition of probation or pretrial services. During that time, the new staff also coordinated with local law enforcement, judges, magistrates and prosecutors on its second leg: magistrate referral.
The grant was originally issued to launch Intercept 2 in Smyth County, but Mount Rogers has also gained approval from DBHDS to use the funding to eventually launch the program in Wythe County, though staff are currently focusing efforts on the Smyth reboot.
“We do hope, at some point, to offer this to the whole service area when funds are available,” Morris said.
As the first people to have interactions with potentially eligible offenders, police in Smyth County have now been trained to identify those people to help magistrates decide whether to make compliance with the program a condition of their bond.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said law enforcement probably run into people who could benefit from mental health treatment more often than even they realize. He believes that's especially true among those who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction.
“As far as drug and alcohol abusers, I'd say eight out of 10, if they could truly get their mental health issues addressed, could be diverted from jail,” he said.
Once a person is referred to the Intercept program, they are assessed by mental health professionals to determine eligibility.
“They have to have a pretty serious mental health issue that impacts their daily functioning and causes them to keep making these bad decisions they aren't able to overcome,” Morris explained.
During the program, participants are required to attend at least one counseling session per week and meet with their program case manager twice per week. Morris said the grant funding, which is renewable each year, also provides funding to help individuals seek emergency housing and pay for other essential needs, as well as provide transportation to services and help with other transportation barriers. When needed, counselors can also refer participants for in-patient treatments, drug detox or other services.
“There's a whole lot of services involved and whole lot of monitoring,” Morris said.
The goal, she said, is to reduce the number of days participants spend in jail. According to information Morris compiled for the program, inmates with mental illness spend on average 71 days in jail, opposed to 31 days for those without mental illness.
The cost of housing an inmate with a mental illness is also higher, she said, at about $108 per day compared to about $75 per day for someone without mental illness. Morris estimated that 48 diverted inmates per year would save Smyth County an estimated $368,064.
“It costs more to [house] somebody who's mentally ill than somebody who's not mentally ill because a lot of times, they have to have medication and they do tend to spend longer amounts of time in jail per charge, as well as they just tend to go more often,” Morris said.
Morris hopes by reducing the amount of jail time a person with mental illness serves and with their compliance with the program, participants will be able to build life and work skills and become stable in their lives.
Participants will remain in the program until their sentencing. Commonwealth's Attorney Roy Evans said dismissals or reduction of charges would be considered on a case-by-case basis. If additional treatment is needed, participants can be referred to other Mount Rogers services.
Evans noted his support for the program and said he believed it would help serve the need for mental health treatment in those with repeated legal woes. He also noted that it's not a program that could easily be manipulated. Participants would have to have a substantial diagnosis to qualify.
“It's not for somebody who is malingering, or faking it, for that matter,” he said. “It's not for someone to just avoid jail. It's for someone that needs mental health treatment more than they need to be incarcerated.”
The program currently has 14 participants who have been referred through probation or pretrial services. Three of those are nearing completion, and one has been referred to the Smyth County Recovery Court program, which Evans helps oversee.
While the two programs will not directly work in tandem, he said the Intercept program could help identify candidates for the Recovery Court.
Marion Police Chief John Clair and Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss have also voiced support for the program.
Noting that mental health needs in the community are diverse, Clair said he believes Intercept 2 could be an effective tool for the targeted group of people.
“A program like this is designed to break the arrest loop for people in a crisis that's being expressed as low-level criminal activity,” Clair said. “I think this is going to serve a narrow, but very important, band of our residents in crisis.”
The more tools law enforcement have to address mental health needs, the better, he said.
“Even if it's only less than 5% of mental health contacts, those solutions add up over time and the key is applying it to the right person, so I hope it brings some benefit, for sure.”
Shuler agreed.
“I'm all for it,” he said. “I think anytime we can divert someone from jail back into our society as a productive, contributing citizen, we should do it no matter what. We need to use every resource we have.”
All three men say they're encouraging their officers to use the program whenever it's appropriate.
“Absolutely,” Moss said, “especially if the person can receive services that will hopefully intervene and help end revolving door incarcerations that are obviously not having any effect on behavior.”
In addition to Intercept 2, Mount Rogers also partners with Highlands Community Services to offer the Intercept 3 program to incarcerated offenders from Smyth County who are jailed at the regional jail in Abingdon.