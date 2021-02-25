Smyth program aims to keep those with mental illness out of jails; Wythe program to launch in future

“It costs more to [house] somebody who's mentally ill than somebody who's not mentally ill because a lot of times, they have to have medication and they do tend to spend longer amounts of time in jail per charge, as well as they just tend to go more often,” Morris said.

Morris hopes by reducing the amount of jail time a person with mental illness serves and with their compliance with the program, participants will be able to build life and work skills and become stable in their lives.

Participants will remain in the program until their sentencing. Commonwealth's Attorney Roy Evans said dismissals or reduction of charges would be considered on a case-by-case basis. If additional treatment is needed, participants can be referred to other Mount Rogers services.

Evans noted his support for the program and said he believed it would help serve the need for mental health treatment in those with repeated legal woes. He also noted that it's not a program that could easily be manipulated. Participants would have to have a substantial diagnosis to qualify.

“It's not for somebody who is malingering, or faking it, for that matter,” he said. “It's not for someone to just avoid jail. It's for someone that needs mental health treatment more than they need to be incarcerated.”