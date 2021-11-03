Artisans and crafters flock to Arts & Crafts Fair to sell holiday gifts

EMORY, Va. — The global supply chain may be slowing down, but there are no shortages of handcrafted gifts at local arts and crafts fairs this holiday season.
Nearly 50 local vendors will sell their wares at the 36th annual Arts & Crafts Fair held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 through Nov. 13 at Emory & Henry College.
The dates coincide with the college’s last home football game of the season.
Organized by the College-Community Club, the fair will be held in the fellowship hall of Memorial Chapel on the Emory & Henry College campus. Admission is free and open to the public.
Early birds can attend a Preview Sale from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, that requires an admission fee of $3.
Proceeds from the fair are used for a scholarship award given to an E&H first-year student from Patrick Henry High School.
Shoppers are required to wear face masks indoors at the fair. Masks and hand sanitizers will be provided at the entrance to the fellowship hall.
The fair will feature handcrafted jewelry, knitted and crocheted items, writing pens, baked goods, wooden signs, acrylic paintings, photography, carvings, ornaments and more.
Artisan Pam Widener will bring Nonna stuffed bears to the fair.
The bears are created from any clothing that holds a special meaning, Widener said. The artisan has used the clothing of a deceased loved one, the blanket of a dog that has passed away, a prom dress, a concert T-shirt and baby clothes to make the personalized, handmade bears. The stuffed bears also can be covered with the fabric of a favorite sports team or school. They often are used as holiday decorations.
A local favorite at the event is Whitney Copenhaver’s unique photography. The Glade Spring artist has been creating and selling her photography gift items for more than 10 years. Gift items include bookmarks, drink coasters, Christmas ornaments and note cards.
Mary Cumbo and her sister, Connie Duncan, whose craft business is Keywood Branch, will offer a little bit of everything, including botanical products, flowers made from glass plates, Christmas ornaments, fabric pumpkins, ladybug flower pots, scarf dog collars and cat toys filled with catnip.
Candy Whitt will bring painted pumpkins, snowmen, Christmas ornaments, hand-stamped bracelets and baskets with painted lids.
The craft table of Stan and Sharon Williams will display her crocheted hats and hand warmers, several area prints and copies of a children’s book created by the husband-and-wife team. Stan will bring handcarved Christmas and Santa ornaments, gnomes and other figures that he carved and his wife painted.
The fair also will showcase the acrylic paintings of Mary Lou Bevins, who paints floral and landscape scenery.
Emory & Henry College is located at Exit 26 off Interstate 81.
Check out the “College-Community Club of Emory Arts & Crafts Fair” on the Events page on Facebook.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.