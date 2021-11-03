Artisans and crafters flock to Arts & Crafts Fair to sell holiday gifts

The bears are created from any clothing that holds a special meaning, Widener said. The artisan has used the clothing of a deceased loved one, the blanket of a dog that has passed away, a prom dress, a concert T-shirt and baby clothes to make the personalized, handmade bears. The stuffed bears also can be covered with the fabric of a favorite sports team or school. They often are used as holiday decorations.

A local favorite at the event is Whitney Copenhaver’s unique photography. The Glade Spring artist has been creating and selling her photography gift items for more than 10 years. Gift items include bookmarks, drink coasters, Christmas ornaments and note cards.

Mary Cumbo and her sister, Connie Duncan, whose craft business is Keywood Branch, will offer a little bit of everything, including botanical products, flowers made from glass plates, Christmas ornaments, fabric pumpkins, ladybug flower pots, scarf dog collars and cat toys filled with catnip.

Candy Whitt will bring painted pumpkins, snowmen, Christmas ornaments, hand-stamped bracelets and baskets with painted lids.