Tennessee AG: Food City unlawfully sold millions of prescription opioids

“The lawsuit’s allegations are grossly incorrect and unfair regarding Food City’s approach to serving its pharmacy customers,” the company said.

Food City recognized during the time period mentioned in the suit that a few of its pharmacies dispensed a high volume of pain management prescriptions, the release states. The company contracted with independent auditors and experts to assure that its dispensing practices were complaint with all state and federal regulations, according to the release.

The company said it is regularly subjected to oversight and inspection by state and federal regulators, including the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy. Its pharmacies filled prescriptions written by physicians and health care professionals licensed by Tennessee and registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Food City said in the statement.

Officials with the grocery chain noted that perspectives on pain management have changed dramatically over the past decade, and it is “unfortunate that this course of action was pursued more than a decade after most of the allegations cited by the Attorney General’s office allegedly occurred.”

Slatery has “joined the nationwide bandwagon led by the plaintiff’s bar in bringing meritless attacks against pharmacies,” Food City said.