North Carolina doctor and his wife plead guilty in drug case linked to Wythe

A Charlotte, North Carolina-based doctor and his wife pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia, to charges that they conspired to illegally distribute prescription opioids in the Western District of Virginia and then made a false statement about the conduct, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced.
David Francis Lelio, 57, and Nadja Siiri Kujanson-Lelio, 50, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute prescription opioids, specifically oxycodone. David Lelio also pleaded guilty to an additional count of making a false statement. Both will be sentenced on Dec. 10.
According to a press release from Cullen’s office, the pair admitted that between 2016 and 2019, Lelio wrote more than 60 prescriptions for oxycodone to patients, some of whom resided in Wythe County, without a legitimate medical purpose. As part of the conspiracy, Lelio wrote opioid prescriptions in his patients’ names, with the understanding that some or all of the prescriptions would be shared with his wife, Nadja Kujanson-Lelio. Dr. Lelio and his wife then reimbursed the patients for the cost of filling the prescriptions. When asked by law enforcement about the conspiracy, David Lelio falsely stated there was no agreement with any of his patients to return or share the prescription opioids with his wife.
The investigation into the couple began last year in Wythe County.
According to Wythe County Sheriff Major Anthony Cline, on Feb. 14, 2019, deputies responded to a call at 142 Ridgeland Drive in Max Meadows about a deceased male.
Upon arrival, deputies identified the dead man as Michael Miles (age 63) of Charlotte, North Carolina. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence and found multiple prescriptions that were prescribed to the deceased by Lelio. Deputies found prescriptions for the medication oxycodone. While deputies were searching the residence, Lelio and his wife arrived at the residence. Investigators found that Lelio was a psychiatrist in Charlotte, and that it is not common for a psychiatrist to prescribe medication.
“This sparked an investigation between the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and state and federal agencies,” Cline said.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorneys Lena Busscher and Randy Ramseyer are prosecuting the case for the United States.
