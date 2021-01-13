12-year-old boy killed by live antique hand grenade; more could be out there, says ATF

Federal authorities are searching for potential live hand grenades — like one that killed an Abingdon boy last month — that were purchased from a North Carolina antique mall.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seeks the public’s help in recovering potential live hand grenades purchased in June 2020 at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall on Ocean Highway West in Shallotte.

On Dec. 23, Asher Hurley, 12, of Abingdon, was killed by an exploding grenade that investigators believe may have been purchased from the antique mall in June, according to an ATF news release issued Friday.

Subsequent information provided to ATF indicates additional grenades may have been sold from the same vendor in June 2020. Law enforcement are concerned the grenades purchased from the vendor may contain live explosives and could be hazardous to the public.

The grenades were originally thought to be “inert” MK2 grenades, a style used during World War II. At the time of sale, neither the vendor nor buyer believed the grenades to be functioning or hazardous, the ATF said.

Hurley died as a result of penetrating injuries to the “head, torso and extremities,” said Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia.