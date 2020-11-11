The Martha Washington Inn and Spa installs system to neutralize airborne viruses

ABINGDON, Va. — The Martha Washington Inn & Spa announced the installation of an air purification system that leads the field in providing safe, quality air by reducing harmful byproducts and even airborne viruses.

“More than ever our society has become increasingly and understandably concerned with the quality of the air we breathe,” said Ian Lloyd-Jones, owner of The Martha.

The move was brought on by the prevalence of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and its accompanying disease, COVID-19, which can be spread more in certain indoor spaces where airborne particles can recirculate throughout the building. The Martha, which has struggled to retain its usual number of guests after lockdowns and capacity restrictions over the past few months, began looking for a solution that would keep guests safe.

Earlier this year, The Martha’s HVAC service provider, Starnes Heating & Cooling Inc., recommended Charlotte-based Global Plasma Solutions, a leader in the field of indoor air quality, which utilizes needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBITM) air purification technology to deliver clean indoor air. GPS’ NPBI technology is safe and free of ozone and other harmful byproducts. Using NPBI, GPS products improve the air by reducing airborne particulates, odors and pathogens. The combined effect is air that is cleaner and safer to breathe.