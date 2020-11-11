The Martha Washington Inn and Spa installs system to neutralize airborne viruses

ABINGDON, Va. — The Martha Washington Inn & Spa announced the installation of an air purification system that leads the field in providing safe, quality air by reducing harmful byproducts and even airborne viruses.
“More than ever our society has become increasingly and understandably concerned with the quality of the air we breathe,” said Ian Lloyd-Jones, owner of The Martha.
The move was brought on by the prevalence of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and its accompanying disease, COVID-19, which can be spread more in certain indoor spaces where airborne particles can recirculate throughout the building. The Martha, which has struggled to retain its usual number of guests after lockdowns and capacity restrictions over the past few months, began looking for a solution that would keep guests safe.
Earlier this year, The Martha’s HVAC service provider, Starnes Heating & Cooling Inc., recommended Charlotte-based Global Plasma Solutions, a leader in the field of indoor air quality, which utilizes needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBITM) air purification technology to deliver clean indoor air. GPS’ NPBI technology is safe and free of ozone and other harmful byproducts. Using NPBI, GPS products improve the air by reducing airborne particulates, odors and pathogens. The combined effect is air that is cleaner and safer to breathe.
Recent tests with Aviation Clean Air demonstrated a 99.9% reduction rate on a static SARS- CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2.
Charles Waddell, founder and chief technology officer of Global Plasma Solutions, said, “This is a clear indication that NPBI is the gold standard in indoor air purification. From commercial buildings and schools, to hospitals and hotels, delivering a cleaner, safer indoor air environment will only become increasingly important.”
NPBI technology leverages an electronic charge to create a high concentration of positive and negative ions that travel through the air, continuously seeking out and attaching to particles and disrupting the surface proteins of pathogens, rendering them inactive.
The system will be placed strategically throughout The Martha, ensuring coverage in all guest rooms and suites, public spaces, function rooms, the restaurant and lounge areas, spa rooms, fitness and pool facilities, the lobby and the library, with completion expected by the end of the year. GPS technology will be used in conjunction with public health laws and guidelines.
“Anything and everything we can do to keep people safe is worth the extra effort and expense” said Lloyd-Jones, who added, “I’m very pleased The Martha is taking these steps, and yes, we will still ask for all to wear masks when roaming our historic corridors and exploring our nooks and crannies.”
