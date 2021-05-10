Two Marion PD officers honored for quick-thinking, compassionate action

The quick thinking and the priority they put on another human being’s safety brought recognition to two Marion police officers last week.
On the evening of April 7, a state trooper attempted to stop a speeding 2007 Toyota Camry in Washington County. The driver had other ideas and led police on a high-speed chase north on Interstate 81, according to a Virginia State Police press release.
As the chase entered Smyth County, Marion Police Chief John Clair noted that some of his officers responded to block the I-81 exits to prevent the fleeing vehicle from entering the town. At the same time, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed spike strips, deflating three of the car’s tires.
The driver continued northbound, the VSP noted, before the car eventually crashed into the guardrail.
When the car wrecked, Clair said, Senior MPD Officers Ben Dillow and Dale Basa saw smoke coming from the engine block and realized that a fire was starting in the vehicle. They also realized that the car’s driver, a 30-year-old woman from Greer, South Carolina, seemed dazed. They worked to stabilize her spine and move her to a safe distance from the car.
She was eventually flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Talking about the situation Monday, Clair said there’s a misperception in society that law enforcement officers don’t act out of compassion, and then, when they do, the acts are often dismissed as part of their job.
However, Clair said, “Their concern at that moment was her life and safety” regardless of their own safety and her prior behavior.
That conduct, the chief said, should be recognized.
After learning about the officers’ actions Monday evening, the Marion Town Council presented each officer with a resolution of commendation and gave them a standing ovation.
In part the resolution said, “Senior Police Officer Ben Dillow and Senior Police Officer Dale Basa exemplify the best of our community, selflessly serving and providing care with no regard to their own safety. Now, therefore, we, the Town Council…, do hereby recognize Senior Officer Ben Dillow and Senior Officer Dale Basa for their meritorious service as police officers…, and we call this observance to our citizens.”