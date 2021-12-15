Local lawmen collecting toys for tornado victims in western Kentucky

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys for children in western Kentucky who lost their homes and belongings during deadly tornados that devastated that part of the state last week.

Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster said his office is participating in a toy drive organized by Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear.

“Rural Retreat Police Chief Derek Breedlove and I started talking about it,” he said. “We felt sorry for those children. A lot of kids don’t have a lot, but these kids don’t have a house.”

Squad cars will be set up at the Wytheville Walmart Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are going to fill as many cars as we can,” Foster said, adding there’s also a trailer available to carry the toys to Harlan, Kentucky.

“We are going to try to leave at 3 p.m. and go straight to Kentucky,” the sheriff said.

Toy drive organizers are asking people to donate toys, books, electronics and $25 Visa or MasterCard gift cards. They are collecting items for children, ages infant to teens.

“For many of us, the holidays are a time for being at home surrounded by family and friends. But this year, many in Western Kentucky have suffered a tragedy. They’ve lost everything, including their homes and maybe even someone they love,” Beshear said on the toy drive website. “With your help, we can make this season a little easier for those who are hurting by donating a toy, book or gift card to bring them some hope and joy during the holidays.”