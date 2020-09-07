Smyth library trustees eliminate nepotism policy

With a vote taken last month, the county library trustees appeared to be in violation of the institution’s nepotism policy.
On Tuesday, the trustees eliminated the policy.
At its August meeting, the library trustees voted to take Rita Copenhaver off furlough so she could continue coordinating the library’s outreach services to local nursing homes.
After Copenhaver was furloughed, the Board of Supervisors appointed her husband, Tom, to the library’s Board of Trustees.
The library’s personnel handbook reads, “No more than one person in any immediate family shall be employed by the Smyth County Public Library. Library trustees and their immediate families are not eligible for library employment.”
On August 28, the trustees announced that a special called meeting for a closed session to discuss personnel and legal matters would be held on Tuesday.
After that closed session, the trustees voted to eliminate the nepotism policy with no public discussion.
Copenhaver abstained from voting on taking his wife off furlough and on the elimination of the policy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!