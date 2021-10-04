Medical glove makers promise big investment at Wythe's Progress Park

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of $8.5 million committed by the state, the county will benefit from a $3 million expansion of the Fort Chiswell Wastewater Plant, a $1.5 million public sewer extension and $4 million to build a water tank serving all of Progress Park.

Blue Start NBR founder Ken Mosher was part of the team that invented nitrile exam gloves in 1990 and saw the manufacturing move to Asia.

“…Things have come full-circle,” he said of the return of manufacturing to the United States.

“We felt that there was a very timely opportunity to not be dependent on the whims of Asia when we have right here in America all the skills, capabilities and intelligence to be market leading, self-sufficient and highly competitive,” Blue Star-AGI Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Jason said.

The governor’s press release said that the nitrile glove market is expected to grow 9 percent annually through 2027.

To help meet worker demand, Wytheville Community College is being tapped to provide work force training. The companies also plan to collaborate with Virginia Tech and other local schools to recruit engineering school graduates.

“A project of this scope is why we invested so heavily in the development of Lot 24 in this park,” said Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chair Brian W. Vaught. “Today, that investment begins to pay off. Wythe County and its partners have worked extensively to make sure the project needs are met as companies establish operations here at the crossroads of I-81 and I-77. We wish Blue Star NBR and Blue Star AGI a long and prosperous future.”