Owner of Johnson City drug lab sentenced to three years on federal health care fraud charge

ABINGDON, Va. — The former owner of a drug screening lab in Johnson City was sentenced last Tuesday in federal court in Abingdon to three years in prison on a federal health care fraud charge.

Michael Dube, 59, of Johnson City, who formerly owned and operated American Toxicology Labs, previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of health care fraud, one filed in the Western District of Virginia and one filed in the Eastern District of Kentucky, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Michael Dube took advantage of health care funds, aimed at helping the most vulnerable, for his own greed,” acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said. “Today’s significant sentence demonstrates that health care fraud will not be tolerated, and is the product of close partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement, whose collaboration brought the Dubes to justice.”

According to court documents, in March 2011, Michael Dube pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Tennessee to one count of intentionally omitting information from reports as required under the Controlled Substances Act. As a result of his conviction, the Department of Health and Human Services informed Dube that he was excluded from participating in any federal health care program, the release states.