Wandering Around Washington: Damascus mayor rooting for Trail Days

Catching up with Katie Lamb the other afternoon, we had our first chat since she was named the mayor of Damascus, Virginia, following last year’s election.

Lamb, 50, wants to help small businesses in this small town that relies on lots of visits by folks pedaling bicycles on the Virginia Creeper Trail and tracking their boots on the Appalachian Trail.

“The Creeper” has been doing OK recently, with a healthy number of visitors even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Folks just want to get outside, take off their masks and ride.

And, spaced out with social distancing, they can do that on the Virginia Creeper Trail.

You can do the same on the Appy Trail.

But that’s trickier.

Day trips? No big deal.

Go hike and see the ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park, east of Damascus. Or let’s just stay in Washington County and take a walk in the woods on the Appalachian Trail.

That’s all good.

But what about thru-hiking?

This year, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy is advising folks to stay home amid the pandemic.