Chilhowie Police investigating report of 'suspicious' package

Chilhowie Police are investigating a 'suspicious' package found Thursday afternoon inside the front foyer of the Food City in town.

According to a release from the Chilhowie PD, officers were dispatched to the grocery store at 1:58 p.m. Food City management had already blocked off the area when Chilhowie police and fire units arrived.

Bomb technicians with the Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tenn. police departments also responded. The release states that the store was evacuated while technicians removed the package.

The release did not disclose the contents of the package, but did state that it did not contain anything that would have endangered the public.

The scene has since cleared and the store reopened.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilhowie Police Department at 276-646-3232 or email Police Chief Andrew Moss at amoss@chilhowie.org.