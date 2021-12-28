Landscaping underway along U.S. 11 in Chilhowie

A project to plant trees and shrubs along Highway 11 in Chilhowie got underway this month with the help of weather more like early spring than late fall.

Lundy’s Lawn Care & Precision Curbing in Chilhowie, contractor for the town’s streetscaping project, took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to begin the planting process. However, the company has also planted trees in much colder weather, said Aaron Lundy, company owner.

Lundy said planting can take place any time of year as long as the ground is not frozen.

The town is having a variety of trees, shrubs and grasses planted along the highway for beautification.

Nathaniel Brown with Barrington Landscape Architecture of Lebanon provided the town council with diagrams of the project and suggestions for the types of plants that would work best.

Town Manager John Clark said in his report to the council earlier this month that the project will involve eight-foot trees consisting of 10 redbuds, 28 flowering dogwoods, 54 Winterking Hawthorns plus 29 hydrangea shrubs and 210 Shenandoah switch grasses.