Group wants Wytheville to be merry and bright this month

The Wythe and Wytheville Holiday Illumination Committee is asking residents, businesses, churches and civic organizations to light up the December sky with shimmering holiday lights and displays.
To participate, decorate your home, yard, porch, store front, business and/or shop windows in lights and Christmas décor to be on display throughout the months of December. Starting today and running through Saturday, Dec. 26, homes, store fronts and businesses will be lit up for nighttime viewing.
"So many of our traditional holiday events have been cancelled this year; here is a fun and exciting thing we can do as a community and still be socially responsible,” committee member Amy Wickham. “Imagine how exciting it will be to take the family out in the car at night and see all of those lights, it will be magical! I feel like a kid again myself when I see all the lights! "
She encourages residents, visitors and families to take car rides through the town and county and enjoy the twinkling displays.
To register to participate, message the Wytheville & Wythe County Holiday Illumination Facebook page or email illuminatewytheville@gmail.com. Include your name, address and photo of your finished light display. Your street name or address and the photo of your lights will be shared on the event page.
All participants who register will be entered into a drawing for a prize; you must be registered by Dec. 10 to be eligible for the drawing.
Please have your lights turned on from around 6 to 9 each evening.
Wickham said spectators should be mindful of slow moving traffic in some areas and be courteous and accommodating. Also, be respectful of people’s property and do not enter yards or display areas, she said.
